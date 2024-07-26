Kleo season 2 episode 4 recap: Will Sven tell Kleo he loves her?

In Kleo season 2 episode 4 titled "Beer and Schnapps", Sven starts to realize his feelings for Kleo before getting kidnapped.

The episode begins at a restaurant. At the restaurant, Comrade Rossbach is talking about Operation Ludsch. Aunt Margot, Uwe and co are there. Seems a very public place to talk about an operation to create a Soviet-controlled Germany! One of the groups points out that negotiations between the Americans and Gorbachev are going well and how can they hope to stop them. Rossbach indicates they have a trump card to play. Jutta though says there's a serious problem, they don't have the pact.

Kleo and Sven are at the dead drop. Jutta picks up a package from a bin. "She knows where the Reagan-Honecker Pact is", says Kleo.

They follow Jutta to the restaurant. Kleo heads in to talk to Jutta. She tells Jutta she knows all about what she's been up to. But quickly the tables are turned with Comrade Rossbach and co revealing themselves and pointing guns at Kleo. Kleo gives the code warning and Sven bursts in, distracting everyone enough for Kleo to take them out. Jutta reveals to Kleo that they don’t have the pact. Someone had already taken it from the dead drop and screwed them over. Jutta reveals that Kleo's grandpa dreamt up Ludsch!

Thilo is depressed that Ciana is a CIA agent. But his mate says he's being far-fetched. Well isn’t he always!

Holger is waiting for Kleo at her house. And she tells Sven to go. Holger and Kleo have a chat in her garden. Kleo tells her Holger she doesn’t need him because it makes her vulnerable. But Holger says they should drive away together. Kleo though refuses the "nice idea".

Meanwhile, back near Moscow, we see Nikolai having tea with his mum.

Uwe is determined to finally get revenge on Kleo (Image credit: Netflix)

Jutta tells Uwe, who's doing a spot of painting, that there's been a change of plan and gives him a new target — Sven!

Sven heads back to Freddy’s and finds Jenny there! Jenny tells Sven they don’t work as a couple, but they're great as parents. Jenny tells Sven to tell Kleo he’s in love with her. Jenny and Sven hug. Freddy lets Sven have his beers and Sven leaves. Sven heads to Kleo’s. Sven looks like he wants to tell Kleo he loves her but can’t get out the words.

The next day, Thilo tells Ciana he thought she was a CIA agent. Ciana laughs it off. Uwe and his henchman Mike approach Kleo’s house. They get in the house and find Sven sleeping. They take Sven hostage. Kleo sees Uwe drive off with Sven and then Pjotr turns up. He tells her they’re taking Sven to the power plant, that it’s a trap and Aunt Margot is part of it all.

Kleo points a gun at Ciana and demands to know where Rose is. She tells her Hotel Tegel. Thilo looks upset. He tells her she needs to leave.

Kleo meets Rose. She already knows about Sven being kidnapped. Rose refuses to help. So instead she takes Thilo!

Thilo arrives at the power plant and is immediately caught by Mike. Uwe walks straight into Kleo’s trap and tells Mike to free Thilo or she will shoot Uwe. Kleo leaves Thilo to guard Mike and Uwe.

Kleo returns to the car to find that Thilo has let the others go! And then a giant magnet operated by a crane lifts up the car! Uwe looks up and is about to pull the trigger on Kleo and Thilo...