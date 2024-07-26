Kleo season 2 episode 5 recap: Kleo learns the truth about her father

Kleo season 2 episode 5 sees Kleo finally discover the truth about her father, while Uwe tries to kiss Margot with deadly results.

Kleo's mum wheels her bike up to a house. A suspicious-looking man asks her if she’s on holiday. The man reports back he knows where Kleo’s mum is.

Meanwhile, Kleo and Thilo are still in the car dangling with Mike controlling it from a crane. But then a handcuffed Sven turns up and wraps his handcuffs around Uwe's neck. Uwe fires off a rocket but misses.

Suddenly, Rose and her CIA crew turn up. Uwe runs off and leaves behind an injured Mike.

Rose is back on the scene (Image credit: Netflix)

Rose tells Kleo they’ve intercepted all communication between Ludsch and Moscow. "Whenever the suitcase is mentioned so are you, Kleo Straubb. You're the key. Why?" Kleo tells her she doesn't know and wants to control her life and stop taking orders. She says they’ll get nothing from her and tells Rose to tell that to her cowboys in Washington. And then Kleo, Sven and Thilo make their exit.

Rose tells her colleagues it's OK, they’ll just follow Kleo and she'll lead them to the documents. Sven is still in handcuffs as they get back to Kleo’s house. There's a letter on the door addressed to Kleo. The letter is from Holger, who says he's glad they met again but he knows they want different things.

Thilo and Kleo comfort each other as both are sad. Thilo tells Kleo she shouldn't be alone and that he's her friend. "We need to believe in love, don’t we?" says Thilo. "And if we get hurt, then we can grow together, Kleo."

Kleo has a vision of her father saying "Merry Christmas" carrying a dolls' house but it turns out to be Sven. Kleo goes into the house and gets the dolls' house. She then goes back to a childhood memory, with the creepy Santa giving her the dolls' house.

It then switches to another memory, she's told by Andi that the target's name is Karl-Friedrich Konrad, the leader of a Nazi combat unit. Andi then gives Kleo tickets to a skating competition in Copenhagen. Kleo and Andi kiss. Nikolai then walks into the office.

Then another memory, Holger reads out: “Allow me to report. Top secret! Operation Ludsch, drawn up by Colonel General, your honor, Otto Straub.”

And then another memory of her mother and father looking at her lovingly as she has a bath as a little girl. Her mother then tells her her dad is dead.

Then another memory of her mother and father arguing with the strange Santa. The Santa takes his mask off and it's Nikolai. And Santa shoots Kleo's father. Nikolai then takes the seahorse from Kleo.

Back in the present, Kleo tells Sven they need to see her mother. She tells him her dad didn’t die in a car accident he was shot by Nikolai. Kleo shoots off Sven’s handcuffs.

Meanwhile, at Aunt Margot's Uwe is headbutting a door in frustration in not killing Kleo again. Margot says they will grab Kleo's mum and then Kleo will do as they say. Uwe then tries to kiss Margot! Margot just laughs! Uwe shoots Margot! He then shoots Erich!

Kleo and Sven arrive at Aunt Margot’s to find Erich Honecker dead and Margot. Jutta walks in. Kleo and Jutta point guns at each other. Sven claims he works for the CIA, Jutta says he doesn't and then Sven twigs that she must be the CIA informant. Jutta tells Kleo where her mother is hiding.

Uwe heard about Jutta and when Kleo and Sven leave he comes out of hiding in the toilet and shoots Jutta.

Meanwhile, Nikolai is having a conversation with a cosmonaut! It’s not clear why.

At Margot’s house, Uwe is about to kill himself when the phone goes. Nikolai asks Ewe to speak to Honecker. Uwe tells them the Honeckers have been executed. Nikolai screams at Uwe that they must get the documents because if the Americans do they are all finished. Uwe claims that Kleo killed everyone.

Nikolai kicks off the operation "Sent From Russia With Love". The target is Kleo's mum's hideaway. Kleo and Sven approach the hideaway.

Kleo says to her mother that she knows her father was murdered by Nikolai. Her mother reveals that Kleo's grandpa created Ludsch with Nikolai. She adds that when Nikolai shot Kleo's father, Otto covered for him. The Stasi set it up so it looked like her dad was trying to illegally cross the border. Her mother says that Kleo had blanked it all out and that’s when she came up with the car accident.

And then it all goes a bit Star Wars as Kleo’s mum drops the bombshell: "Nikolai didn’t murder your father Kleo, Nikolai is your father".

At that point a warplane flies past and shoots a missile, blowing up the summer hut. Kleo and Sven survive, but Kleo's mum is dead. They bury her and then Kleo says they're off to Moscow. Romana then shows up in Nikolai’s office apparently with the pact and says he can have it if she can kill Kleo...