Netflix adds season 2 of surprise hit period drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2 has finally arrived on Netflix
Netflix has added season 2 of The Law According to Lidia Poët, a binge-worthy period crime drama series rated 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Exploring the life of Italy's first female lawyer and set during the late 19th century, the first series was a surprise hit for Netflix and now the new six-part second season has landed.
If you've not seen the first series, obviously start there and we gave it a positive review, saying: "The series sheds an important light on a historical figure who may have been overlooked, so it's refreshing to see Netflix focusing on such an influential person."
Each episode sees Lidia (Matilda De Angelis) tackle a different case while she also fights for women to be allowed to practice law.
The second series sees Lidia continue her struggle to become a lawyer, but this time she's aiming to change the law itself. In the dramatic trailer below we see her declare she wants men and women to share the same rights. It also hints that Lidia could be in danger, while one of the cases sees her investigate the death of four girls.
Meanwhile, to help her achieve her overall goal, she tries to persuade her brother Enrico (Pierluigi Pasino) to run for Parliament so that her law can finally find a voice. After previous romantic disasters, Lidia is done with love but she’s forced to work with Jacopo (Eduardo Scarpetta) on a secret investigation that touches both of their lives. They soon rediscover the spark that connected them and are having fun again.
Netflix teasing the plot says: "Giving a hard time to the protagonists, the new King's Attorney, Fourneau, a man of the institutions who unexpectedly treats Lidia as his equal, prompting her to question the complex and contradictory relationship she has with feelings, and the cost of personal renunciation that she is sustaining in the name of her ideals."
If you're looking for a period crime drama to get your teeth stuck into this could be perfect. With just six episodes in each series and each episode only being 50 minutes long, it's not too big a commitment and the series whizzes along nicely.
The Law According to Lidia Poët season 2 is available on Netflix now.
