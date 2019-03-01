Netflix can play HDR content on these phones
The list is short, but distinguished. And it now includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Netflix loves HDR content. And you should, too. Because high-dynamic range means the range at which you're watching things is more dynamic. Higher, even. Really, it means that colors are brighter, and darks are darker, and there's more distinction between the two.
And in addition to HDR on televisions, you also can experience HDR content on phones — which is where a lot of us experience video on a daily basis.
To that end, Netflix has a cadre of phones that are able to play back video in HDR. And that list is thus:
- Honor 10
- Huawei Mate 10 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei P20
- LG G7
- LG G7 One
- LG Q9 One
- LG X5
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
- Pixel 3
- Razer Phone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- Sony Xperia XZ3
