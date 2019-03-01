Netflix can play HDR content on these phones

The new Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is certified to play back Netflix content in HDR.

Netflix loves HDR content. And you should, too. Because high-dynamic range means the range at which you're watching things is more dynamic. Higher, even. Really, it means that colors are brighter, and darks are darker, and there's more distinction between the two.

And in addition to HDR on televisions, you also can experience HDR content on phones — which is where a lot of us experience video on a daily basis.

To that end, Netflix has a cadre of phones that are able to play back video in HDR. And that list is thus: