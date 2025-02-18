Netflix has an engrossing German sci-fi thriller with echoes of Apple TV Plus's Sunny — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix recently added Cassandra, a German thriller about a robot home help with dark intentions that sounds similar to the fabulously weird Apple TV Plus series Sunny.

The Apple TV Plus drama, which was unfortunately axed after one season, followed robot Sunny, who was sent to help a woman whose husband and son vanish in a plane crash. Now, Cassandra — which has achieved a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics score since its release in February — goes along a similar robot with potentially dark motives line as we meet the electric home assistant (played by Lavinia Wilson), who has been shut down since the 1970s. Yes, who knew the Germans were so far ahead of the rest of the world they had robot home help in the 1970s?!

Sunny on Apple TV Plus starred Rashida Jones (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Teasing the plot for the six-part series, Netflix says: "Germany's oldest smart home has remained empty since its owners perished under mysterious circumstances over 50 years ago. In the present day, when Samira and her family move in, electronic home assistant Cassandra awakens from her decades-long slumber. Developed in the 1970s to care for a family, she has remained out of commission since the deaths of the house's former residents.

"Now, Cassandra senses a second chance, one where she can be something more than a fairy godmother who keeps everything running smoothly. Cassandra comes to see herself as an equal member of the family, and she has a single mission: to use every single resource at her disposal to ensure she is never left alone again."

The seriously creepy trailer (below) shows Cassandra being all smiley and helpful around the house. Then she says: "But don’t forget I am everywhere". Then we see a character ask Cassandra about some old photos. Is Cassandra based on this woman? And who is she? And what really happened to the owners from the 1970s?

Cassandra has a delightfully dark vibe

Having personally last year enjoyed two German dramas, Kleo and Murder Mindfully, I was keen to watch Cassandra and was delighted to find it has a similar dark comedy vibe.

As for Sunny, it's well worth a watch although it's a shame it was axed after only one series as the story was therefore never fully told. Just remember Cassandra sees all, Cassandra hears all, Cassandra is everywhere!

Cassandra is on Netflix now.