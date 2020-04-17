Netflix makes 10 of its documentaries free on YouTube, with educational resources for teachers
The idea is to give parents and teachers a little extra help while the little ones learn from home
It's the little things that can make the hard times just a bit easier. And today Netflix has done that by taking 10 of its documentaries and making them available for free, on YouTube.
The idea is to give parents and teachers a hand in helping educate kids while everyone's stuck at home — even if they don't have a Netflix subscription.
Netflix has educational material to go along with the docs, which you can find here .
Watch the documentaries on YouTube
Here's a look the documentaries Netflix has made available:
- 13th: A documentary from Ava DuVernay on the 13th Amendment — "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States."
- Abstract: The Art of Design: Go inside the minds of some of the world's greatest designers.
- Babies: This doc looks at the first three years of a child's life, and was filmed accordingly, getting the kids in front of the camera for that long. Some 15 families are profiled.
- Chasing Coral: There are, in fact, "coral nerds," and this documentary follows the quest to develop a time-lapse camera to record the destructive process of bleaching coral.
- Explained: This is the explainer series from Vox that goes deep on a huge range of culturally significant content.
- Knock Down The House: Four women. Four races for the U.S. House of Representatives. You may already know the outcome, but watch how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin fought the good fight.
- Our Planet: Narrarted by Sir David Attenborough, this is a beautiful look at our world from the award-winning creators behind Planet Earth , as part of four-year partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.
- Period. End of Sentence.: No, it's not just punctuation. This short from Rayka Zehtabchi tells of the fight for basic hygiene services in a rural village outside Delhi, India.
- The White Helmets: Watch how volunteer rescue workers put their lives on the line in Aleppo, Syria, and in Turkey in early 2016.
- Zion: A fascinating story of Zion Clark, who was born without legs and grew up in foster care — before learning to wrestle in second grade against his able-bodied peers.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to WhatToWatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.