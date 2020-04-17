Netflix makes 10 of its documentaries free on YouTube, with educational resources for teachers

Source: Netflix Angela Davis in 13th, now available on the Netflix YouTube channel. (Image credit: Netflix)

It's the little things that can make the hard times just a bit easier. And today Netflix has done that by taking 10 of its documentaries and making them available for free, on YouTube.

The idea is to give parents and teachers a hand in helping educate kids while everyone's stuck at home — even if they don't have a Netflix subscription.

Netflix has educational material to go along with the docs, which you can find here .

Here's a look the documentaries Netflix has made available:

13th: A documentary from Ava DuVernay on the 13th Amendment — "Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States."

Abstract: The Art of Design: Go inside the minds of some of the world's greatest designers.

Go inside the minds of some of the world's greatest designers. Babies: This doc looks at the first three years of a child's life, and was filmed accordingly, getting the kids in front of the camera for that long. Some 15 families are profiled.

This doc looks at the first three years of a child's life, and was filmed accordingly, getting the kids in front of the camera for that long. Some 15 families are profiled. Chasing Coral: There are, in fact, "coral nerds," and this documentary follows the quest to develop a time-lapse camera to record the destructive process of bleaching coral.

There are, in fact, "coral nerds," and this documentary follows the quest to develop a time-lapse camera to record the destructive process of bleaching coral. Explained: This is the explainer series from Vox that goes deep on a huge range of culturally significant content.

This is the explainer series from Vox that goes deep on a huge range of culturally significant content. Knock Down The House: Four women. Four races for the U.S. House of Representatives. You may already know the outcome, but watch how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin fought the good fight.

Four women. Four races for the U.S. House of Representatives. You may already know the outcome, but watch how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Vilela, Cori Bush, and Paula Jean Swearengin fought the good fight. Our Planet: Narrarted by Sir David Attenborough, this is a beautiful look at our world from the award-winning creators behind Planet Earth , as part of four-year partnership with the World Wildlife Fund.

Narrarted by Sir David Attenborough, this is a beautiful look at our world from the award-winning creators behind Planet Earth , as part of four-year partnership with the World Wildlife Fund. Period. End of Sentence.: No, it's not just punctuation. This short from Rayka Zehtabchi tells of the fight for basic hygiene services in a rural village outside Delhi, India.

No, it's not just punctuation. This short from Rayka Zehtabchi tells of the fight for basic hygiene services in a rural village outside Delhi, India. The White Helmets: Watch how volunteer rescue workers put their lives on the line in Aleppo, Syria, and in Turkey in early 2016.

Watch how volunteer rescue workers put their lives on the line in Aleppo, Syria, and in Turkey in early 2016. Zion: A fascinating story of Zion Clark, who was born without legs and grew up in foster care — before learning to wrestle in second grade against his able-bodied peers.