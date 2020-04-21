Netflix subscribers and earnings

Source: Netflix (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix Q1 2020 earnings (April 21, 2020)

Netflix today announced its earnings for the first quarter of 2020. It includes the first three months of the year, through March 31.

As expected, Netflix notes "significant disruption when it comes to customer support and content production," due to the worldwide pandemic.

It's added some 2,000 customer service agents, all working remotely.

Almost all filming has been stopped globally, save for a few counties such as Iceland and Korea.

That led to greater free cash flow, but it'll delay releases of new content.

Delays in Q2 should be "modest," mostly because of the time it takes to dub shows into other languages. But after that? "It will take time to tell."

So far, Netflix has spent $150 million supporting the industry.

All told, Netflix has 182.86 million paid memberships.

Globally, paid streaming memberships increased by 15.77 million accounts. That's compared to 9.6 million additions in Q1 2019, and nearly double the additions of the last three months of 2019.

In the United States and Canada, Netflix added a net 1.876 million paid memberships, for a total of 66,633,000.

Netflix added 4,724,000 paid memberships in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for a total of 42.542,000.

It added 1,470,000 memberships in Latin America for a total of 27,547,000.

And it added 1,534,000 memberships in Asia-Pacific, for a total of 12,141,000.

Netflix is predicting it'll add 7.5 million paid streaming accounts in the second quarter, which spans April through June. (In Q2 2019, it added 2.7 million accounts.)

Netflix Q4 2019 earinings (Jan. 21, 2020)

Netflix today announced its fourth-quarter earnings for 2019. Here's what you need to know:

Revenue was up 31 percent over Q4 2018, at $5.467 billion

Netflix now has 167 million subscribers worldwide, up about 20 percent from Q4 2018, adding 8.8 million subs for the quarter.

About 61 million of those subscribers are in the United States.

Paid streaming memberships were up 21 percent year over year.

Netflix still has about 2.1 million accounts getting DVDs in the mail.

Some 76 million households watched The Witcher .

83 million households have watched 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds.

Netflix has changed the way it measures that sort of thing, going from "viewing a title based on 70 percent of a single episode or series or of an entire film" to "chose to watch."

What's that mean? That they chose to watch — and in fact did watch at least 2 minutes worth.

Netflix Q3 2019 earnings (Oct 16, 2019)

Netflix said after its dismal Q2 earnings that things should rebound in the third quarter. And indeed, they did.

Here's what you need to know:

Revenue was up 31.1 percent year over year for the quarter.

Total global paid streaming memberships reached 158.33 million. That's up from 151.56 million in the second quarter, and up 22 percent from Q3 2018.

Net additions hit 6.77 million — a new record for Netflix in the third quarter.

Netflix anticipates 7.6 million net ads in the fourth quarter, down from 8.8 million in Q4 2018.

Netflix Q2 2019 earnings (July 17, 2019)

Netflix on July 17, 2019, released its second-quarter earnings for 2019. Here's what you need to know:

Additional paid memberships were lower than expected at 2.7 million. (Netflix had forecast 5 million.) That's 2.8 million fewer than Q2 2018.

Netflix expects to add 7 million paid memberships in Q3.

Netflix says the "missed forecast" was "slightly more so in regions with price increases" and not just because of competition.

Also that Q1's 9.6 million net additions might have taken some from Q2.

The first couple of weeks of Q3 "are strong."

Paid membership in the U.S. was basically flat in Q2, but it should grow some in Q3.

(Thanks, Stranger Things !)

Some 30 million households watched Dead to Me in its first four weeks, and it'll be back for a second season.

Some 25 million households watched When They See Us in its first four weeks.

Our Planet is Netflix's highest-watched original docu-series through its first four weeks, when 33 million households streamed it.

Forty titles garnered 117 Emmy nominations.

A lower-cost plan for mobile devices is coming to India in Q3.

Netflix says any speculation that it'll start advertising in its service "is false."

"We believe we will have a more valuable business in the long term by staying out of competing for ad revenue and instead entirely focusing on competing for viewer satisfaction."

Netflix Q1 2019 earnings (April 16, 2019)

Netflix on April 19, 2019, released its first-quarter earnings for 2019. Here's what you need to know:

Revenue came in at $4.5 billion.

It added 9.6 million paid net additions — the most for the company in any quarter, and 16 percent year over year.

Netflix says response to the response to the recent announcement of price increases in the U.S. has gone "as we expected and is tracking similarly to what we saw in Canada following our Q4'18 increase, where our gross additions are unaffected, and we see some modest short-term churn effect as members consent to the price change."

On Disney+ and Apple TV+: "Both companies are world class consumer brands and we're excited to compete; the clear beneficiaries will be content creators and consumers who will reap the rewards of many companies vying to provide a great video experience for audiences."

Netflix Q4 2018 earnings (Jan. 17, 2019)

Netflix on Jan. 17, 2019, released its fourth-quarter earnings for 2018. Here's what you need to know:

Netflix now has a total of 139 million paying memberships.

It added 8.8 million paid memberships in Q4. 1.5 million of those were in the United States, with the rest international. That's a 33 percent increase year-over-year.

Netflix added 29 million net paid subscriptions, up from 22 million in 2017.

Revenue was at $4.187 billion for the quarter, a 27.4 percent increase year over year.

Some 80 million households are expected to have seen Bird Box in the first four weeks of its release, with "high repeat viewing."

Netflix says it gets about 10 percent of screen time on TVs, and less than that on mobile.

Netflix says it competes for eyeballs more with Fortnite than it does HBO.

Netflix Q3 2018 earnings (Oct. 16, 2018)

Netflix on Oct. 16, 2018, released its third-quarter earnings for 2018. Here's what you need to know:

The total number of paid memberships reached 130 million worldwide, while the total number of net subscriptions hit 137 million.

Going forward, Netflix will focus on paid memberships, because free trials tend to skew things.

The third quarter saw 6.07 million net additions, up a little more than 1 million year over year.

Revenue reachced 3.911 $billion for the quarter, up 36 percent year over year.

Netflix Q2 2018 earnings (July 16, 2018)