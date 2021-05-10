Netflix's 'Love Death + Robots Volume 2' gets a Red Band trailer

This is more like it. We've got a Red Band trailer for Love Death + Robots Volume 2 on Netflix, which means a couple things. First is that this ain't for kids. But, then again, neither is Love Death + Robots. Second is that it means you're going to get a better taste of what's in store when the animated anthology returns on May 14 with eight new episodes.

If you're new to the series, we can sum it up in two names: Tim Miller, and David Fincher. As in, the director of Deadpool, and David freaking Fincher. (Seven, Alien 3, The Game, Fight Club — all those uppers, and then some.)

The official line from Netflix goes like this:

Otherworlds, naked giants and robots-gone-wild clash in this anthology of adult animated stories executive produced by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.

So, yeah.

Just like the first installment — which spanned some 18 episodes — this time around will also keep things relatively short, with the longest of the new additions weighing in at just 15 minutes. And if you're rightly disappointed at the thought of only have eight new stories to chew on, know that there are eight more coming behind these in the near future.

Here are the new episodes we have to look forward to: