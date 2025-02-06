Netflix's new comedy has a shocking Rotten Tomatoes score - but it made me laugh

When I watched the trailer for new Netflix comedy, Kinda Pregnant, I couldn't wait to watch it. With Amy Schumer in the lead role, I thought this was going to be a fun comedy that couldn't go wrong. But, while that most definitely wasn't the case, I think its 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes is unfair.

If you are unfamiliar with the story, the movie follows teacher Lainy Newton, who finds herself single again in her 40s. And while Lainy's dreams of getting married and having a family are in tatters, her married childhood best friend, Kate, announces that she is pregnant and she can't help but feel jealous.

Amy Schumer as Lainy with a fake pregnancy belly. (Image credit: Spencer Pazer/Netflix)

But instead of going through the usual break-up emotions, Lainy accidentally finds herself pretending to be pregnant when she tries on a fake baby bump in a store and the shop assistant wrongly assumes she's in the family way.

Soon Lainy's lies are spiraling out of control, not only when she meets a new friend, Meghan at prenatal yoga, but also the love of her life, Josh - both who think she is going to be having a baby in a matter of weeks.

Queue plenty of fake baby bump-based jokes and pranks, and of course misunderstandings and double innuendoes galore. But - even though this isn't the funniest comedy that you will watch this year - I think the 17% rating is unfair and perhaps missing the point of the movie.

Lainy meets Josh while pretending to be pregnant. (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant is more than just a comedy, at the heart of it is a brilliant depiction of the ups and downs of motherhood and the joy and complexities of female friendships - Lainy and Kate's friendship is most definitely something that everyone should have in their lives.

So all in all, not the best movie by any stretch, but if you are looking for something easy to watch one evening, you could do a lot worse.

Kinda Pregnant is available to steam on Netflix now.