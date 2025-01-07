Kinda Pregnant: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Amy Schumer comedy

What’s funny about a woman faking a pregnancy for all the “perks” that come with carrying a baby? Well, we will soon find out as funnywoman Amy Schumer heads up the 2025 new movie, Kinda Pregnant.

The comedy arrives early in the calendar year and provides a great viewing option for those looking to laugh as they hunker down inside during the winter months. Want to know more about what you have to look forward to with the project?

Here’s everything we know about Kinda Pregnant.

Kinda Pregnant debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, February 5. Those hoping to watch the movie need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers. A subscription in February could serve you well as the streamer also debuts the highly-anticipated Apple Cider Vinegar during the month.

Kinda Pregnant cast

Will Forte and Amy Schumer in Kinda Pregnant (Image credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix)

Once again, Kinda Pregnant stars Emmy-winning comedian Amy Schumer. She hardly needs an introduction, as she’s starred in a number of hit movies, TV shows and stand-up comedy specials over the years, including Life & Beth, Unfrosted, IF, Inside Amy Schumer, Snatched, Trainwreck and more.

Also joining Schumer in the movies are Will Forte (Sweet Tooth), Jillian Bell (Murder Mystery 2), Damon Wayans Jr. (Players), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Alex Moffat (Bad Monkey), Joel David Moore (Avatar: The Way of Water), Urzila Carlson (Ozi), Lizze Broadway (Gen V) and Francis Benhamou (Arranged).

Kinda Pregnant plot

Here is the official synopsis of Kinda Pregnant:

“Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump... and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.”

Kinda Pregnant trailer

Check out the funny trailers (one of which is a bit more mature) for Kinda Pregnant below. If you’re a Schumer fan, the movie will probably be right up your alley.

Kinda Pregnant Trailer #1 (2025) - YouTube Watch On

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Kinda Pregnant director, Tyler Spindel

Tyler Spindel has previously directed the full-feature films Father of the Year (2018), Deported (2020), The Wrong Missy (2020) and The Out-Laws (2023).

Kinda Pregnant behind the scenes

The new movie comes from Happy Madison Productions, which is the company founded by the one and only Adam Sandler. In fact, while watching the movie you’ll be able to spot Adam’s wife Jackie and daughter Sunny.