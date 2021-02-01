Neve Campbell to join Netflix's 'Lincoln Lawyer' series

Neve Campbell presenting at the the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” December 6, 2020.

Earlier today, Variety revealed Neve Campbell has signed on for a leading role in Netflix’s continuation of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Neve Campbell joins The Lincoln Lawyer as Maggie McPherson. Maggie is a Deputy District Attorney who is so committed to her job she’s earned the nickname “Maggie McFierce” from her colleagues.

Neve Campbell’s Maggie is the first ex-wife of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s character, Mickey Haller. Mickey Haller is the titular idealistic lawyer who runs his law firm out the back of his chauffeur-driven Lincoln town car, taking on any case to help the people of Los Angeles. Garcia-Rulfo replaces Logan Marshall-Green as the leading lawyer.

Maggie and Mickey are set to clash both personally and professionally, but share loving custody of their young daughter, Hayley. Ultimately, they still care about one another despite their separation.

Neve Campbell is best known for her role as Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise but recently appeared opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Skyscraper in 2018 and in the 2020 Disney+ film, Clouds. She has previously worked with Netflix on House of Cards, where she played political strategist LeAnn Harvey for two seasons.

The Lincoln Lawyer was previously announced for CBS, but the show was canned last year despite significant production commitments. Netflix picked up the show in early January this year, recasting it in the process. The first season is based on the second book of Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels, The Brass Verdict.

In this second novel, Mickey Haller has spent a year recuperating from his injuries and his addiction to painkillers but returns to practise law again after fellow defence attorney and old friend Jerry Vincent is murdered.

Connelly’s first Lincoln Lawyer novel, published in 2006, was previously adapted into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey back in 2011. Marisa Tomei played Maggie McPherson in the 2011 Brad Furman film.