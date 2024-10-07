New Fandango FanClub touts way to save on movie tickets

Fandango is giving movie lovers a chance to save some money on their trips to the theater with a brand new monthly membership program, Fandango FanClub. A $10 monthly subscription ($9.99 to be exact) will give users a $10 movie ticket promo code each month along with waived convenience fees for all ticket purchases through Fandango. That could make seeing upcoming 2024 new movies like Gladiator 2, Wicked and others more affordable.

Launching today, Monday, October 7, anyone who purchases a ticket on Fandango will be presented with an offer to sign up for Fandango FanClub. In addition to the monthly movie promo code, additional perks like early access to special bundles and more not-yet-announced features will be rolled out in the coming months.

To start, Fandango will give all subscribers a chance to try out Fandango FanClub with a seven-day free trial. In addition, for a limited time, those who sign up for FanClub will receive two free movie tickets that can be used to see any movie in any format following the conclusion of their seven-day free trial once their official membership benefits kick in; the tickets will be good to use for 30 days.

If you already use FanRewards, Fandango's free loyalty program, you will continue to earn those rewards with a Fandango FanClub membership, with every four tickets purchased netting you a $5 promo code that can be used for future movie tickets or Fandango at Home on-demand viewing. In addition, FanClub members can double up on their rewards by earning eligible theater points at participating theaters by linking their accounts to those programs.

"At Fandango, we are constantly looking for new and exciting ways to deliver more value, convenience and fun to moviegoers," said Amanda Norvell, senior vice president, Direct-to-Consumer Services at Fandango. "To offer even more savings and perks to Fandango customers, the FanClub membership will be additive to our existing free FanRewards program, as well as the benefits earned by linking a Fandango account with participating theater rewards programs. It's truly a win-win proposition."

This is the latest movie-related monthly subscription program being offered to moviegoers. It joins offerings like MoviePass and specific movie theater subscriptions and membership programs, all designed to make going to the movies a little more affordable.