New LEGO DeLorean set leaves Back to the Future fans stunned

The latest LEGO set lets you build your favorite version of the iconic time machine.

This new LEGO DeLorean will let you recreate your favorite incarnation of the iconic Back to the Future car (minus the time travel) from the comfort of your own home!

LEGO has unveiled a brand new three-in-one reproduction of Marty's DeLorean from Back to the Future. The new LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine set is comprised of 1872 individual pieces and will enable builders to construct their chosen version of the DeLorean from any of the three Back to the Future movies.

It's a very faithful recreation of the car and features folding wheels, functioning gull-wing doors and a light-up flux capacitor. It also comes with a bunch of cool Back to the Future accessories like printed interchangeable license plates for the different cars, a box of stolen plutonium, a to-scale version of Marty's hoverboard, a banana to start up the Mr. Fusion reactor and it comes with new minifigure versions of Doc Brown and Marty McFly.

Alongside the reveal, LEGO released a new animated short titled "Brick to the Future". It sees Doc and Marty (in LEGO minifigure form) speeding off on a brand new adventure to try and fix up their time-traveling car with bricks and pieces from LEGO sets past and present.

You can watch the teaser below, or head over to the Lego website for the full-length short.

Co-writer and co-producer of the original Back to the Future trilogy Bob Gale said: "Universal, Amblin Entertainment and the Back to the Future filmmakers are delighted to have partnered with the LEGO team in the creation of this fantastic kit.

"In the movie, Doc Brown spent almost 30 years and his entire family fortune to build his Time Machine. Fortunately, you’ll be able to build this LEGO model in significantly less time and with far less expense — although your completed version will be unable to travel through time”, he added.

Predictably, a LEGO set this cool has sent Back to the Future and LEGO fans into overdrive.

One excited fan wrote: "OMG yes please, a Lego Back to the Future DeLorean!! TAKE MY MONEY!!"

OMG yes please, a Lego Back to the Future DeLorean!! TAKE MY MONEY!!! pic.twitter.com/JK1B0Das9XMarch 17, 2022 See more

Another said: "LEGO just revealed this massive new delorean from #backtothefuture. This looks magnificent, I’ve been waiting to get a set like this and it’s also got doc and Marty in their outfits from the second film", and there were plenty more people online ready to pick the set up as soon as it comes out!

LEGO just revealed this massive new delorean from #backtothefuture. This looks magnificent, I’ve been waiting to get a set like this and it’s also got doc and Marty in their outfits from the second film pic.twitter.com/34oSZxRG6SMarch 17, 2022 See more

I can't wait to get this new set! Comes out April 1st! #BackToTheFuture #Delorean @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/qXGYmVaxyKMarch 17, 2022 See more

That DeLorean Lego set will be mine.March 17, 2022 See more

This isn't the first time LEGO has attempted to bring the DeLorean to life in brick form. The company released another more affordable model back in 2013, which cost just $34.99 but was comprised of just 401 pieces and was neither as big nor as detailed as the new version.

The new LEGO Back to the Future Time Machine set is available for $169.99|£149.99 at LEGO stores and via the LEGO website from Friday, April 1, 2022.