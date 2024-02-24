New on Netflix Feb 24 - March 1: 6 shows, movies and specials picked by our writer

What's worth watching on Netflix this week? Well let me tell you, there are conspiracy documentaries, Euro action thrillers, space-bound science fiction dramas and more all hitting the streamer.

To help you find what to watch, I'll take you through six picks worth watching this week, between Saturday, February 24 and Friday, March 1. To create this list I combed through Netflix's upcoming roster and picked the selection that everyone will be talking about.

Ready to find your new streaming binge series, that movie you keep telling everyone to watch, or the special that cracks you up? Let's look at what's new on Netflix this week.

Donnell Rawlings: A New Day

Stand-up special releasing on Tuesday, February 27

This week's comedy special from Netflix has the unfortunately-long-titled Chappelle's Home Team – Donnell Rawlings: A New Day, and it gets that prefix by being one of Netflix's stand-up shows that's produced by comedian Dave Chappelle, from a comic whom he's picked.

This is Donnell Rawlings' first Netflix special, shot in the New York Comedy Festival in November 2023. In it, the comedian discusses his trips to New Zealand, what it's like getting old and co-parenting, and toxic relationships, amongst other things.

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

True crime docuseries releasing on Wednesday, February 28

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before you get all excited, no, this isn't a documentary about an octopus going around on an octo-limbed killing spree. Instead, The Octopus Murders is about a conspiracy group called The Octopus.

According to the documentary, The Octopus caused the death of a journalist investigating it in 1991, and in American Conspiracy, documentarian Christian Hansen continues the work of this journalist to work out who The Octopus is and what they're up to.

A Round of Applause

Drama series releasing on Thursday, February 29

We go to Turkey for our next Netflix addition, a bizarre drama show called A Round of Applause. The show has scant details so far, but what we do know makes it seem very curious.

The show is about a nuclear family. The child is stuck in an existential quandary and yearns for a previous life of his, when he was simply an orange. The mother and father have to deal with this, as well as each other and everyone else who judges them. The show is set to take place over many decades as this family gets weirder and weirder.

My Name is Loh Kiwam

Drama movie releasing on Friday, March 1

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest Korean Netflix Original touches on some very real and ongoing events in Korea, so if you're getting a bit tired of all the post-apocalypse shows and movies, this is one for you.

My Name is Loh Kiwan is about the same-named character, who defects from North Korea and eventually settles down in Belgium. There he has to juggle his fight to attain a refugee status to let him stay, plus the need to look after his mother Ok-Hee, and also his burgeoning relationship with Mari, another Korean who's struggling with her move to Belgium.

Furies

Crime thriller series releasing on Friday, March 1

You can practically do a tour around France via all the crime thrillers that Netflix puts out, and next stop in 'les vacances' is the capital city, by way of Furies.

Furies is about a girl who's on a quest to avenge her late father. Her mission for revenge takes her into contact with the Fury, an organization that acts as a peacekeeper for the Parisian criminal underworld.

Spaceman

Sci-fi drama movie releasing on Friday, March 1

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

One of Netflix's biggest movies in quite some time comes out this week with Spaceman, a sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler that the streaming service has been making a song and dance about for quite some time.

Spaceman stars Sandler as a lonely astronaut on the edge of the galaxy, which has a bad effect on his Earth life. However there, in the deep recesses of space, he finds a strange creature aboard his ship. This isn't a horror creature though, and the astronaut and the alien creature a friendship that could help the former's life back home.