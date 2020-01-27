NVIDIA Shield update hits bugfixes, improves DVR

Source: CordCutters (Image credit: CordCutters)

NVIDIA today released a software update for its 2015 and 2017 Shield and Shield Pro — that is, not the new ones released in late 2019 — that takes on, among other things, a slew of bugfixes.

Says NVIDIA in a forum post :

Today we just released software upgrade 8.0.2 (32.5.205.105) for all 2015 and 2017 SHIELD and SHIELD Pro units. This update addresses many quality of life issues reported in the field, improving stability and compatibility with other devices in your home entertainment center. Thank you for being a part of the SHIELD community and as always, if you see any issues, please send feedback from your device and post your observations in this thread.

On the streaming video front, a big addition is the ability for the Channels app — a third-party app for HDHomerun — to store recorded content onto network-attached storage via the Shield. (That's instead of storing it locally on a hard drive attached to the Shield.)

Otherwise, we're looking at a host of fixes for all kinds of nice things.

Here's the full changelog from NVIDIA.

Accessories

Fixes crash issues when accessory update notification is seen.

Fixes bug where IR control would not function when Talkback is enabled.

Resolves IR volume control setup issues for some Samsung AVR/soundbars.

Adds IR support for Logitech Z906 Speaker systems.

Add bluetooth remote support for WeChip G30 remote.

Audio

Resolves issue where audio would not be heard on some Vizio TVs when streaming from VUDU/Movies Anywhere.

Resolves audio routing issues when using multiple USB devices (e.g. webcam + USB DAC).

Fixes bug when manually setting "Audio formats" would not be applied.

Resolves issue where audio passthrough was not available over USB DAC on 3rd party apps like KODI.

Resolves audio drop issues when playing high bit-rate or DolbyTrueHD streams over HDMI passthrough.

General