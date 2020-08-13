Oprah, Angela Bassett, Phylicia Rashad and Courtney B. Vance lead the first round of cast for 'Between the World and Me'

The first round of performers for HBO's version of "Between the World and Me" includes Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Turning Ta-Nehisi Coates' Between the World and Me into an HBO production was always going to require a stellar cast. And the first wave of performers very much meets that requirement.

On board are Angela Bassett, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, Pauletta Washington and Susan Kelechi Watson.

As is Oprah Winfrey.

Between the World and Me is the New York Times No. 1 bestseller that also became a hit sage show adapted by the Apollo Theater in 2018. The HBO version is based off that production (and will contain elements of it as well), and will utilize the same director — Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. Forbes also serves as executive producer, as does Coates, Watson and Roger Ross Williams.

The adaptation is currently in production and will premiere this fall on HBO Max.