Platform 7 viewers TORN over the ITV show, with some critising the 'odd premise' while others praise the 'gripping' drama

Viewers of ITV's Platform 7 have high praise for the 'gripping' ITV show with some calling the show 'wonderful', while others have criticised the 'odd premise' of the story.

The new ITV show stars Top Boy's Jasmine Jobson in the leading role as Lisa, a woman who witnesses a cataclysmic event on platform seven at Peterborough Station, later realising that her own life is connected to the event. The series is based on the bestselling book by the same name, written by Louise Doughty.

Before the show aired, there was some positive noise around the second series, with one viewer writing on X (formerly Twitter), 'It may clash with Sherwood but good to see that Platform 7 finally makes on to @ITV 1 tonight. Gripping story, cleverly transposed onto the screen.'

It may clash with Sherwood but good to see that @DoughtyLouise Platform 7 finally makes on to @ITV 1 tonight. Gripping story , cleverly transposed onto the screenAugust 26, 2024

While another commented, 'The trouble with film adaptations, they don't film what's in my head! Platform 7, ITV tonight at 9pm. It covers the important subject of coercive control.'

The trouble with film adaptations, they don't film what's in my head! Platform 7, ITV tonight at 9pm. It covers the important subject of coercive control.August 26, 2024

However, after the show aired, some viewers took to social media to express their disappointment in the show, with one writing, 'Platform 7 on ITV now is not good.

'Doctors levels of acting and very odd premise and story. Things you watch when you’re in a holiday rental!'

Platform 7 on ITV now is not good. Doctors levels of acting and very odd premise and story. Things you watch when you’re in a holiday rental!August 26, 2024

While another wrote, 'Platform 7 on ITV tonight, with the word 'f*****g' every 2 minutes, a script written by a 5 year old, no wonder TV viewing figures are plummeting.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

@ardell_stoop Platform 7 on ITV tonight, with the word 'f*****g' every 2 minutes, a script written by a 5 year old, no wonder TV viewing figures are plummeting.August 26, 2024

But it wasn't all criticism, with some viewers calling the show 'wonderful'.

'If you haven’t watched platform 7 , it’s on tonight itv. It’s wonderful. Totally recommend,' wrote another viewer.

To which another replied, 'Just popped it on record.'

ITV posted about the show's arrival on the channel before it aired, writing, 'The gripping psychological thriller #Platform7 starring @jobson_jasmine and based on the best selling novel by @DoughtyLouise, will be available to watch weekly from Monday 26th August at 9pm on ITV1,' alongside some footage of the new show.

The gripping psychological thriller #Platform7 starring @jobson_jasmine and based on the best selling novel by @DoughtyLouise, will be available to watch weekly from Monday 26th August at 9pm on ITV1 🚉 pic.twitter.com/iruMRkIJJZAugust 21, 2024

Platform 7 continues next Monday 2nd September on ITV.