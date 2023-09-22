Pointless fans are in pieces over Glenn Waddle answer

Pointless fans were in stitches today as a contestant mixed up football legends Glenn Hoddle and Chris Waddle to give the classic answer "Glenn Waddle"!

In a round titled "People who have managed a football club they played for", host Alexander Armstrong asked contestant Martin to talk him through the board.

Looking at a picture of Glenn Hoddle, Martin then stated the picture was of Glenn Waddle, prompting plenty of laughs from viewers at home.

One tweeted a clip of the moment, writing: "Made my day this has". "Glenn Waddle sang Diamond Lights with Chris Hoddle," laughed another.

Made my day this has… #Pointless

Glen Waddle sang Diamond Lights with Chris Hoddle 🤣🤣 #pointless

The fact the episode was a repeat (episode 19 from season 26 if you want to catch it on iPlayer) certainly didn’t lessen anyone’s enjoyment.

"You’re going to say Glenn Waddle, OK", said Alexander, trying to keep a straight face. Adding: "So we have got Kevin Keegan vs. Glenn Waddle…"

Obviously, Martin and his teammate Joyce got the dreaded 100 score. Then co-host Richard Osman, who couldn’t contain his joy, gave his verdict on the disastrous answer. “Martin, Glenn Hoddle not Glenn Waddle. I'm so sorry.”

Joyce then rubbed salt into poor Martin's wound by saying: "I told you he was rubbish!". Richard added: "You were thinking of Chris Waddle and they did team up to do a song called "Diamond Lights", Hoddle and Waddle. Listen if you can't laugh at yourself, what can you do?”

Martin gets the bad news that Glen Waddle isn't correct (Image credit: BBC)

It was an easy mistake to make given that the pair were England and Tottenham teammates. As Richard mentioned, they also enjoyed pop success of sorts with "Diamond Lights". Calling themselves Glenn & Chris, their song managed to reach the dizzying heights of number 12 in 1987. Amazingly they had a second song called "It’s Goodbye", but that wasn’t so popular.

Everyone loves a classic bad quiz answer and this is certainly one of the greats. A favourite was when someone was asked to name something red on Family Fortunes and they replied "My jumper!". Pointless continues on BBC One (see our TV Guide for full listings).