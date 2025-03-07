Prime Video reveals release date for sci-series from 'dream team of Japan's top anime creators'

Prime Video has revealed Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the mecha sci-fi Gundam series, will be released globally exclusively on Tuesday, April 8.

New episodes will be added weekly, with both subtitled and dubbed versions of episodes available.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Amazon certainly reckons this is a big deal boasting: "The creative minds behind Mecha Sci-Fi Gundam and Evangelion join forces in a ground-breaking collaboration ”, adding it's the "dream team of Japan's top anime creators".

Kazuya Tsurumaki, director of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX said "I am honored to serve as the director for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, the latest installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Gundam series. FLCL (Fooly Cooly) was enjoyed by many fans overseas, which brought me great joy. Now, after all these years, I am truly delighted to be able to present this new title through digital streaming. I sincerely hope audiences around the world will watch and enjoy it."

The series is set in an alternative timeline to the first series of Gundam, which was first screened in Japan in 1979. This time we are following a young girl living in a space colony. Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.'

"Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.”

The voice cast is led by Tomoyo Kurosawa as Amate Yuzuriha (Machu), Yui Ishikawa as Nyaan and Shimba Tsuchiya as Shuji Itō. The prologue movie version was released earlier this year in America and Japan. It did well in both countries and it currently has a 90% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX will be released globally on Prime Video on Tuesday, April 8.