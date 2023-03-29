Queen Camilla leads tributes to Paul O'Grady, who has died aged 67

TV star and comedian Paul O'Grady has died unexpectedly aged 67, his husband Andre Portasio has said.

In a statement, Portasio said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years", Portasio added.

Queen Camilla, who filmed a Christmas special of For the Love of Dogs with Paul last year, paid tribute to the star.

The Royal Family's official Twitter account said: "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

Paul O'Grady's career began during the 1970s and 1980s with his drag persona, Lily Savage. The act gained traction at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, where O'Grady advocated for gay rights, and his prominence eventually enabled O'Grady to mainstream media.

His TV career saw him presenting a number of shows including The Big Breakfast, The Paul O'Grady Show, the Blind Date revival, Paul O'Grady Live, multi-award winning ITV documentary series For The Love of Dogs, Lily Live! and Blankety Blank (as Lily Savage).

The star was awarded an MBE in the Queen's 2008 Birthday Honours for services to entertainment.

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly called him "funny, fearless, brave, kind and wise' and 'a really special man".

Fellow TV star Vernon Kay said: "Paul O'Grady was one of the nicest and kindest people I've ever met. Always a joy to be around and obviously, so much fun. He will be missed. Telly and friends have lost one of the best....RIP"

Good Morning Britain presenter Martin Lewis wrote: "Quite shocked and saddened to wake up to the news of Paul O'Grady passing. #RipPaulOGrady. A funny man, with incredibly quick wit, who made millions laugh."

QI's Sandi Toksvig added: "Working with Paul O'Grady was one of the greatest pleasures of my life. Funny, fearless and full of rage. The best. The world seems a little less bright."