Rebus fans are ALL saying the same thing after 'gritty' and 'gripping' finale

The season finale of Rebus aired on BBC One last night and fans have been overwhelmingly positive about the 'gripping' and 'gritty' show - despite some initial concerns that Rebus is a younger actor this time around.

The new Rebus TV series was already available to watch on BBC iPlayer and racked up more than 10 million views in just one month.

Rebus viewers are now calling for a second season after the success of the first, but some viewers have been left with questions now the final episode of the new season has aired.

'You can't just leave everything up in the air! No Spoilers but . . . .Discuss,' wrote one on X (formerly Twitter).

Rebus - BBC. You can't just leave everything up in the air! No Spoilers but . . . .Discuss.#RebusJune 23, 2024

While another comment, implying the ending leaves things open for another series, read, 'I was gonna remind you about Rebus. I watched it last night on BBC Scotland.

'You can let me know what you think about the ending. Could deffo have another series hopefully!'

I was gonna remind you about Rebus. I watched it last night on BBC Scotland. You can let me know what you think about the ending. Could deffo have another series hopefully!June 22, 2024

And another wrote, 'Can highly recommend watching #rebus should be on bbc iPlayer it's gripping, gritty and of course Scottish.'

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Can highly recommend watching #rebus should be on bbc iPlayer it's gripping, gritty and of course Scottish @BeathhighJune 23, 2024

And another wrote, 'Really enjoyed Rebus Bring on series 2 BBC.'

Hi Really enjoyed Rebus Bring on series 2 BBCJune 22, 2024

And another wrote of the hit series, 'I binge watched the whole series! It was/is bloody brilliant.

'Excellently written, brilliant cast, superbly filmed and bringing #Rebus to a new audience while respecting your brilliant original books. series 2 PLEASE!'

I binge watched the whole series! It was/is bloody brilliant. Excellently written, brilliant cast, superbly filmed and bringing #Rebus to a new audience while respecting your brilliant original books. @BBC series 2 PLEASE!June 22, 2024

And another said, 'Streamed it all on iplayer and really enjoyed Richards performance as Rebus having been sceptical because of how good Ken was but really hope BBC run with further series.'

Streamed it all on iplayer and really enjoyed Richards performance as Rebus having been sceptical because of how good Ken was but really hope BBC run with further series #RebusJune 16, 2024

And another fan wrote, calling for a second season, 'Loving #Rebus - not bingeing, watching 'old school' to eke out the pleasure of a quality production.

'Take note; tonight's episode has been shifted to Beeb2 to accommodate the football. But, yeah, it's on iPlayer. So it's all good. Note to BBC; S2 announcement soon, chop chop...'

Stay tuned for news on season two of Rebus.