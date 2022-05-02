Riverdale fans react to Veggie's heartbreaking breakup

Riverdale audiences were surprised by Veronica and Reggie’s emotional breakup in episode 12.

Veronica and Reggie have been on and off at multiple points since the third season, but unfortunately, the two reached a huge breaking point in "Chapter One Hundred and Seven: In the Fog”, the latest episode of Riverdale season 6.

In the episode, Percival and Alice use an upcoming weather event to scare the town into staying in their homes and as fate would have it, Reggie ends up stuck at the casino with Veronica after packing his stuff. Veronica had recently called things off when she found out that he stole from their casino, but surprisingly changes her mind in this episode, deciding that maybe they can make things work.

But then Reggie brings up Archie and her father and Veronica is not up to reassuring him that he’s not just a consolation prize, going as far as to say that they’re all someone’s consolation prize. The discussion between the two goes a lot deeper than expected and there were a lot of heartbreaking moments.

“Wowwwwwww I have absolutely no words for that. Amazing work from Cami and Charles,” one fan wrote before adding: “I am truly moved by everything that just happened.”

that reggie/veronica scene was so good waitMay 2, 2022 See more

Veronica also finally addressed how her relationship with Archie ended, which was another long overdue moment.

veronica isnt over archie ☹️May 2, 2022 See more

omg that veggie scene felt like the start of the breakups i mean the mention of archie says it all.May 2, 2022 See more

him expressing feeling like second choice! her talking about how the va breakup really feels for Her!May 2, 2022 See more

Some viewers are thrilled that Veronica will have the chance to be single for a little while.

“Veronica doesn't need any boys, let her be happy alone,” another tweet read.

Veronica doesn't need any boys, let her be happy alone :)) #riverdale pic.twitter.com/L5dkCDdMKUMay 2, 2022 See more

Veronica just needs to be her own girl boss and not give a shit about any of these men, I hate seeing her so sad over them 😓#Riverdale pic.twitter.com/HXwLzpdnM9May 2, 2022 See more

“SHE'S TAKING DOWN HIRAMS PORTRAIT A WIN,” said one comment.

SHES TAKING DOWN HIRAMS PORTRAIT A WIN #RiverdaleMay 2, 2022 See more

Many had mixed reactions to how the breakup was executed overall, especially how Reggie compared Veronica to her abusive father and said their relationship was recreating her parents’.

Reggie lowkey checked Veronica when she answered his question "wrong". Yeah he had a point about the dynamic they have resembling her parents. #RiverdaleMay 2, 2022 See more

OH REGGIE SPOKE THE TRUTH THEY ARE RECREATING BAD HISTORYMay 2, 2022 See more

Veronica is NOTHING like her father, Reggie. HOW DARE YOU! #RiverdaleMay 2, 2022 See more

There was also the fact that this is just another parallel to the storylines from Rivervale, which had Reggie upset about being Veronica’s second choice to Archie.

The only difference here is that in Rivervale, Veronica was willing to do anything (even kill Archie) to prove her loyalty to Reggie. In Riverdale, this ultimately leads to the end of their relationship, at least for now.

Hopefully, now we can finally start to see Veronica as part of the main storyline, reclaiming her place in the core four.

New episodes of Riverdale air Sundays at 8 PM ET on The CW and are available to stream for free on The CW App. In the UK, episodes air on Netflix on Mondays, a day after they premiere in the US.