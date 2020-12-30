Samsung TV Plus is now available in a dozen countries

Samsung today announced that its Samsung TV Plus, its free streaming video service available on Samsung Smart TVs, is now live in Brazil and Australia. The service partners with 300 broadcast networks worldwide for more than 740 channels and is now available in 12 countries.

Samsung TV Plus is free and comes pre-installed on Samsung TVs dating back to 2016. It's also available on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the United States, such as the Galaxy S9, S10 and S10, the Galaxy Note 9, Note 10 and Note 20, the Galaxy Fold, and the Galaxy Z Flip.

In addition to Brazil and Australia, Samsung TV Plus is available in the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland and in Samsung's home nation of Korea.

Samsung TV Plus will expand to more markets in 2021, the company said, including Mexico, India, Sweden and more countries in Europe. Samsung also said to expect "added functionality and additional devices to become available in the coming months." (The latest smartphone in Samsung's lineup — the Samsung Galaxy S21 — is expected to be announced in January 2021.)

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen how consumers spend time at home and how much they value access to great media content,” Seline Sangsook Han, Senior Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said in a press release. “We have seen TVs become the center of entertainment — from being a source of news to a streaming on-demand partner. With our latest expansion into new markets and content line-up, we hope that TV Plus continues to be a premium at-home destination for Samsung Smart TV users all over the world.”

Samsung also has announced that its new line of QLED televisions will support HDR10+ Adaptive, which will adjust for brighter rooms. Look for more Samsung TV news coming out of the virtual CES event in early January.