Save $850 on the VAVA 4K laser projector and be the envy of, well, everyone

If you've been in the market for a laser projector but just haven't been able to pull the trigger because they're, well, not cheap, today is a good day. At $1,949, the VAVA 4K laser projector still isn't inexpensive — but it's also $850 cheaper thanks to some sweet Cyber Monday pricing. Normally the unit runs $2,800, so you're getting 30 percent off here.

And it just so happens that I've had this laser projector in my home for review. It's simple to set up — just stick it in front of a wall or, ideally, an ambient-light-rejecting screen. You'll do a little tweaking on the picture size and focus, and then you're good to go.

It's got an Android-based operating system built in, if you want to keep things as simple as possible, but it also will handle any HDMI-capable streaming hardware you want. (And that's what I'd recommend doing. Just skip even hooking it up to Wifi.) Once you're up and running you've got a 4K-quality picture with HDR, 2500 ANSI Lumens of brightness, and 25,000 hours of run time. It's also got an integrated 60-watt speaker if you don't want to run through any other sort of sound system, and the audio quality is surprisingly good.

The one bad thing here? Having a projector like this isn't just like swapping out televisions. It really will change the way you watch TV, and the way you think about watching TV in your living room.