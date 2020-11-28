Save $850 on the VAVA 4K laser projector and be the envy of, well, everyone
Because there's nothing quite like watching anything on a 100-inch (or bigger!) screen.
If you've been in the market for a laser projector but just haven't been able to pull the trigger because they're, well, not cheap, today is a good day. At $1,949, the VAVA 4K laser projector still isn't inexpensive — but it's also $850 cheaper thanks to some sweet Cyber Monday pricing. Normally the unit runs $2,800, so you're getting 30 percent off here.
And it just so happens that I've had this laser projector in my home for review. It's simple to set up — just stick it in front of a wall or, ideally, an ambient-light-rejecting screen. You'll do a little tweaking on the picture size and focus, and then you're good to go.
It's got an Android-based operating system built in, if you want to keep things as simple as possible, but it also will handle any HDMI-capable streaming hardware you want. (And that's what I'd recommend doing. Just skip even hooking it up to Wifi.) Once you're up and running you've got a 4K-quality picture with HDR, 2500 ANSI Lumens of brightness, and 25,000 hours of run time. It's also got an integrated 60-watt speaker if you don't want to run through any other sort of sound system, and the audio quality is surprisingly good.
The one bad thing here? Having a projector like this isn't just like swapping out televisions. It really will change the way you watch TV, and the way you think about watching TV in your living room.
The VAVA 4K UHD Laser Projector is a great way to get into the projection game. It's not inexpensive, that's for sure. But at 30 percent off it's also a great deal for this sort of thing. It's simple to set up, a blast to use, and definitely worth a look if you're serious about having a huge picture on your wall.View Deal
