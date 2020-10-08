Season 2 of 'Dickinson' hits Apple TV Plus on Jan. 8, 2021, with a third season approved

Dickinson — one of the first exclusive hits for Apple TV+ — is coming back for a second season, and it's just a few months away. The service today announced that Season 2 will drop on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.

We've got our first look at Season 2, and Apple went ahead and announced that a third season is on the way as well.

The show stars Hailee Steinfeld — nominated for an Academy Award and Golden Globe already in her young career — as the author.

Here's the gist of Season 2, from Apple:

In the second season, Emily Dickinson (Steinfeld) is pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye, while struggling with the sense that the pursuit of fame might be a dangerous game for her to play.

Also staring in Dickinson are Jane Krakowski, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Toby Huss and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa will return as Death.

New characters are coming in this new season, including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmsted, Ayo Edebiri as Hattie, and Will Pullen as Nobody.

Apple TV+ is available on Apple devices, of course, as well as on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung and LG smart TVs. (It's coming to Vizio and Sony TVs later this year.) It costs $4.99 a month after a free seven-day trial, and you get a year free when you buy a new Apple device.