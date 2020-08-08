Season 3 of Succession might start shooting by the end of the year, show creator says

It's a little hard to complain about how long we'll have to wait for the third season of HBO's monster series Succession while we're in the midst of a pandemic that (domestically, anyway) shows no sign of ending. But this is the internet, and we're absolutely going to complain about when we'll get Season 3 of Succession.

The answer remains "Not anytime soon." But we might have a small sliver of an idea of the timeline. Variety caught up with show creator Jesse Armstrong who didn't exactly say anything definitive, but let's not let that stand in the way a good headline, shall we?

The show is "trying to think about shooting in New York before Christmas," the publication reported. But "who knows if that'll come about."

So in other words, nobody knows just yet when they'll start shooting Season 3 of Succession, let alone when the rest of us will be able to watch it.

In other words, even the Roy family is in the same situation as the rest of us: Not having any sort of idea when things might return to some semblance of normal.

On the other hand, "normal" for the Roy family means one betrayal after another — and now the government is getting involved. Maybe they'd choose the pandemic.

Succession garnered 18 of HBO's 107 Emmy nominations. That included one each for Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox, three for supporting actor (Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden and Nicholas Braun), a writing nomination for Armstrong, directing for Android Parekh and Mark Mylod, guest actress for Harriet Walter and Cherry Jones, guest actor for James Cromwell, and supporting actress for Sarah Snook.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Succession are available now on HBO and HBO Max.