Seattle Sounders team up with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is now the official video streaming partner of the Seattle Sounders MLS team. The gist is that if you're in the state of Washington and the game isn't otherwise televised nationally, you'll be able to watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

The deal is for three years, running through the 2022 MLS season, and begins with the Sounders' Aug. 26 game at LA Galaxy.

“At Sounders FC, we often refer to ourselves as a family, and that notion extends to the greater Seattle community," Sounders FC owner Adrian Hanauer said in a press release. When I think about our hometown, few brands are as closely associated with Seattle’s sense of innovation and ingenuity as Amazon."

Amazon, of course, has its headquarters in Seattle.

"This is a proud day for our club, as we’re now able to bring our fans Sounders FC matches on the world’s premier video streaming service through a company that is synonymous with our city’s culture," Hanauer continued. "On behalf of our organization, I am thrilled to welcome Amazon and Prime Video to the Sounders family.”

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to watch the games on Prime Video. And you'll be able to watch on any of the devices that support Amazon Prime Video, including Fire TV and tablets, Apple TV, Chromecast, game consoles, and smart TVs, for starters.

“We’re excited to join forces with Sounders FC to give Prime members around Washington State access to all regionally broadcast MLS matches on Prime Video over the next three seasons,” said Marie Donoghue, VP of Global Sports Video at Amazon. “Sounders FC is a fundamental part of our culture here in the Pacific Northwest, and as a club they have always been at the forefront of innovation in professional sports. We share this common vision for innovation at Prime Video, and are committed to delighting fans and enhancing the value of a Prime membership through sports, and we believe this deal accomplishes just that.”

The Sounders, which won the league in 2019, were knocked out of the season-opening MLS Is Back Tournament by LAFC in the Round of 16 on July 27. The tournament was the first play any team saw in 2020 thanks to the global pandemic. Their regular season begins Aug. 23 at Portland, followed by the Aug. 26 game in Los Angeles. The Sounders' first home game is Aug. 30 against LAFC.