Shetland cast go wild swimming during breaks, reveals star
Shetland co-star dubs them 'mad fools!'
The Shetland stars go wild swimming between takes, Phyllis Logan has revealed, adding she thinks they're "mad fools!".
The Downton Abbey legend, who plays matriarch Grace Bain in the new series, tells What to Watch that the cast has dived into the open-water swimming craze.
Phyllis reveals she had a wonderful time making Shetland season 8, now airing on BBC One, and that the younger members of the cast fitted in as much wild swimming as they could.
"Oh, I can't tell you, it was one of the funniest jobs I've done! It was a spectacular job to be up on Shetland where I'd never been before, so that was a bonus, but they were such great fun, we had such a laugh. They all used to go wild-swimming, the youngsters — me as the granny of the troupe, I sort of said: 'Oh you kids go and get on with it!"
"But yeah, they used to work out times, I'd hear them in discussion: 'We're not being picked up until what time tomorrow? Yeah, so we've got time to go to... I've noticed there's a lovely beach down there., blah-blah-blah.' So they'd all go swimming before going to work I'm like, 'You mad fools!'"
Shetland is obviously a dramatic and beautiful place to swim, with nearly 1,700 miles of coastline. However, anyone fancying a dip should note that wild swimming does come with risks and The Outdoor Swimming Society has guidance on how to swim safely.
If you'd prefer wild swimming from the comfort of your living room, we recommend The Ponds, available on Netflix. The Ponds is a feature-length documentary about the year-round swimmers of the historic ponds on Hampstead Heath in London.
Shetland season 8 continues on BBC One (see our TV Guide for full listings). If you missed the first episode of the new series or want to catch up on the previous series, note they're available to stream now on iPlayer.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
- Steven PerkinsStaff Writer for TV & Satellite Week, TV Times, What's On TV and whattowatch.com