Exclusive: Shetland star Phyllis Logan teases her character's 'sadistic' love of being feared

"Oh God, I don’t know! I’m sure — it must be worldwide, because we’ve had so many similar things from America and everywhere. I think it’s just human nature that people want to explore more why people do certain things, and mysteries — everybody loves a mystery, no matter what it is, and I like watching some of these programmes, occasionally I’m just sitting looking for something to do for an hour.

"No, that doesn’t happen very often, I’m always dipping about doing something! But I love watching, if you get a sort of forensic programme where it’s recounting certain cases where they thought they couldn’t solve and then they explain what they did in order to, I love all of that, when they go into it forensically and discover what suddenly turned up that swung the case where they could make an arrest, or get somebody, as it were. I love all those sort of things. And I think people do want to find out what’s in people’s heads, why they do certain things, how they can get away with certain things — it’s very intriguing!"