'Silent Witness' fans are swooning over Nikki and Jack after karaoke scene

Jack and Nikki seemed to grow even closer in Brother's Keeper: Part 2.

Silent Witness season 24 has definitely been teasing chemistry between Dr Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox) and Jack Hodgson (David Caves), and recent events in Brother's Keeper: Part 2 have fans convinced they'll finally make a move.

One scene, in particular, saw Nikki singing a cover of Robbie Williams' hit Angels, while Jack looked on seemingly captivated by her performance. Newcomer Dr Simone Tyler (Genesis Lynea) shot Jack a knowing glance too, prompting fans to suspect that she knew how he felt about Nikki. It seems that Jack is having trouble concealing how he feels about his co-worker!

The clip from Tuesday's episode was shared on Twitter by a fan, and many people have been commenting on how significant the scene appears to be. Could we be one step closer to seeing Jack and Nikki becoming a couple?

NIKKI SING ANGELS TO JACK AND JACK JUST MAKING HEART EYES AT HER I AM SCREAMING THEY ARE SO IN LOVE #SilentWitness pic.twitter.com/laziDkIxu0September 28, 2021 See more

One fan wrote: "#silentwitness #series24 just keeps getting better and better! Loved Jack's vulnerability in this ep, opening up to Nikki and Cara. Also Simone's knowing smile when she sees the way Jack is watching Nikki sing! Roll on Monday for the next ep! @MrDavidCaves @EmiliaFox"

#silentwitness #series24 just keeps getting better and better! Loved Jack's vulnerability in this ep, opening up to Nikki and Cara. Also Simone's knowing smile when she sees the way Jack is watching Nikki sing! Roll on Monday for the next ep! @MrDavidCaves @EmiliaFox pic.twitter.com/PqZU2ZJAVOSeptember 28, 2021 See more

Another added: "OK JACK AND NIKKI GAZING THEY ARE IN LOVE CHANGE MY MIND #SilentWitness"

OK JACK AND NIKKI GAZING THEY ARE IN LOVE CHANGE MY MIND #SilentWitnessSeptember 27, 2021 See more

A third said: "When are Nikki & Jack going to get together?! It’s about time #SilentWitness"

When are Nikki & Jack going to get together?! It’s about time #SilentWitnessSeptember 28, 2021 See more

And a fourth agreed saying: "PLEASE can Jack and Nikki get together next week. It’s killing me. #SilentWitness"

PLEASE can Jack and Nikki get together next week. It’s killing me. 😅 #SilentWitnessSeptember 28, 2021 See more

As well as the karaoke scene that drove fans wild, Nikki also stopped by Jack's house for pizza and wine, where Jack was able to open up to his co-worker about some of his personal issues, including the ongoing drama with his brother Ryan. Things got quiet heated and Jack yelled at Nikki over her advice, to which he apologised and offered his hand.

With the two growing closer and the season creeping towards its finale, fans are desperate to know if season 24 will finally end with romance for its two protagonists. Or will personal and professional issues get in the way?

Silent Witness continues on Monday, Oct. 4 at 9pm on BBC1. Episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.