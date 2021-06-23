'Sky Rojo' Season 2 gets a full trailer as both sides prepare for war

There was no way that Season 2 of Sky Rojo was going to begin — or end, for that matter — quietly. First, because it's an Álex Pina joint. And if you've seen the likes of White Lines or Money Heist, you know this is going to be one fast, bloody ride. That point is proven by the new full trailer for Season 2.

Secondly, the first half of the two-part series (or two seasons, if you will) ended about as loudly as it began. Traps were laid. Bodies were buried. Corpses were created. Until the weren't — because come Part 2 of this prostitutes-with-hearts-of-gold-story features the same main faces as Part 1, and they're very much preparing for all-out war.

The Spanish series, if you've yet to catch it (and you should certainly read our Sky Rojo review), tells the tale of three prostitutes fighting for their lives and their freedom on the resort island of Tenerife. None of them is an angel, but the trio — Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado) — also are decidedly less bad than the three men chasing them — brothel owner Romeo (Asier Etxeandia) and henchmen brothers Moises and Christian (Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Enric Auquer). Each has his or her backstory and baggage. Each has some good to go along with the bad. It's classic Álex Pina, to be sure.

Combine that with a beautifully shot backdrop (again, another Pina staple) and pacing that doesn't let up for a second and you have the makings of a Netflix series that is made for binging, even in its native Spanish.

Here's how we put things in our review:

And those three things often blur together, too, given that Sky Rojo — loosely translated to Red Leatherette — is the story of three prostitutes on the run from their pimp on the Spanish island of Tenerife. As has been the case with Pina's other series, Sky Rojo tempers the forward momentum with flashbacks that give the back story of how we got to where things are now.

And it's one hell of a ride.

Sky Rojo Season 2 hits Netflix on July 23.