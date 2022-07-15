Southern Charm season 8 recap: Madison and Venita's joint birthday party turns ugly real quick

Just last week, there was an engagement and a breakup on Southern Charm season 8. Even having to follow that act, episode four did not disappoint.

Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen hosted a joint party for their birthdays, an event just for the ladies to enjoy a garden theme. Don’t let all the pink, florals, and sweet vibes fool you, this was a party for the books. Right off the bat, Venita wasn’t happy that Madison invited Kathryn Dennis and Olivia Flowers, especially without telling her. After all, she had that tiff with Olivia when she was taking sides with Kathryn.

Why does Venita have a problem with Olivia? Venita's the one who was nasty to her, not the other way around. Venita was the new girl last year, so you'd think she'd be a little more gracious to her. #southerncharmJuly 15, 2022 See more

As the guests began arriving, Venita also appeared to be annoyed that Madison was being asked about her recent engagement to Brett Randle. “Like I haven’t heard it 500 times,” Venita said when someone asked Madison how he proposed.

Kathryn and Venita winded up talking during the cocktail portion of the party, and the conversation went to the innocence of children and how it’s the parents who teach them to be bad. “It is a cycle. They raise kids with the same problems and, unfortunately, our system works against changing that,” Kathryn said.

In a group with Leva Bonaparte and Venita’s friend Tati, Venita brought up how Kathryn had sent a monkey emoji (opens in new tab) to a black radio host she was arguing with in her Instagram direct messages over a year prior. “You don’t teach your kids that using that emoji to describe the individual is appropriate? And I’m asking that like nicely,” Venita said. Kathryn said that no, she doesn’t.

I’m not Kathryn’s biggest fan but nitpicking her to death for slip-ups doesn’t feel like a teaching moment. It feels more like trying to catch her in another moment where people pile on. #SouthernCharmJuly 15, 2022 See more

When the ladies sat down for lunch, for a half a second, it seemed like maybe the rest of the day would go smoothly. Wishful thinking. “Obviously, there are people who might want to call clean slate amongst the table,” Leva said, and Venita gestured in Kathryn and Olivia’s direction, “but there might be people who have issues at the table. So, in the spirit of realness, let’s like fix it.”

Well the lovely garden party went to hell quickly. 😭#SouthernCharm pic.twitter.com/qCvLq55M2oJuly 15, 2022 See more

Venita automatically addressed Olivia and Kathryn, saying that they can go first and second, respectively. “Can I be present with you second or would you like to go first?” Venita asked. “What do you mean? Are you my doctor? Is this an appointment?” Kathryn said. Kathryn expressed that she felt that was a condescending comment from Venita.

Naomie Olindo stepped in, and her history with Kathryn didn’t work in her favor. “Oh you know she didn’t mean it…” Naomie started. “Shut the **** up, Naomie. You are not worth my time,” Kathryn fired back.

In true Bravo form, we were left with a cliffhanger. It’s going to take a lot of champagne, mini sandwiches, and cupcakes to save this garden-themed birthday party…

Southern Charm continues on Thursday, July 21 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.