Squid Game: The Challenge boss reveals secrets of Red Light, Green Light

Squid Game: The Challenge is a huge new competition series based on the hit Netflix Korean drama, and the creators have opened up about what went on behind the scenes.

It was a monumental task bringing Squid Game: The Challenge to life, as they're offering up the biggest prize in TV history, a whopping $4.56 million. Not only that, but 456 players took part in the first game, which was no easy feat.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Studio Lambert's executive producers Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and John Hay spoke about how they constructed the iconic Red Light, Green Light game and delivered the final product.

The series was filmed in Wharf Studios, which are situated in Barking, East London, and has 10 acres of land, so there was plenty of space for the challenges to come to life.

When asked about the physical challenges of making 456 people compete, John said: "Welfare and safety are obviously paramount for us. And we’ve taken appropriate measures to look after people. The particular criticism you’re talking about was centered around the filming of Red Light, Green Light. That was a big, complicated shoot, and it was a cold day, and it took quite a long time.

"But everyone was prepared for that and looked after properly. We anticipated and actually strenuously tested everything in advance and made sure we took all the proper measures."

Young-hee is the iconic motion-sensing doll from Squid Game. (Image credit: Netflix)

Elsewhere, they were asked about how they ensured the show didn't look too staged, especially as the editing makes Red Light, Green Light look like it took a lot less time than it actually did.

Along with the masked games masters, they worked hard to ensure everything went as swimmingly as possible, while also being an "immersive experience" for the players themselves.

Stephen said: "People expect the show to be quite like the scripted show. I think the use of the guards was something we are very pleased with — they helped build that sense of it being an immersive experience for the contestants.

"They did a lot of the communicating of the information to the players, rather than having producers doing it, or having a host. And they looked good. I think one of the best decisions we made was hiring a choreographer who worked with them to ensure that they moved in the right way to convey authority and a kind of presence. We worked very hard trying to get that balance right."

Squid Game: The Challenge is now streaming on Netflix.