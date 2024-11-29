Stream Another Day: every James Bond movie is about to be pulled from streaming, so act fast!

If you're a fan of the James Bond films, then the online treasure trove of the movies that is Prime Video is about to lose its hoard: in both the US and UK, all of the movies are about to be pulled from streaming.

Currently, each 007 flick from Dr. No to No Time To Die can be viewed on Amazon's streaming service, but on Sunday, December 1, they're set to be pulled.

Where will they go? We've no idea for now, but with these movies being certified classics, it's unlikely they'll stay off streaming for long.

If you're a Prime Video subscriber, you better act fast to catch your favorite (I'd recommend going for the Roger Moore lot if you're new to the franchise, as they're the best ones). While technically you could watch each of the 25 movies in two and a half days, you might not enjoy a binge-watch that long.

What's curious is that the James Bond movies were only added to Prime Video at the beginning of October, so you've only had two months to see them. The movies were made by MGM which was bought by Amazon a few years ago, so the company does actually own the rights to the films.

MGM does have a streaming service called MGM Plus in the US, which could emerge as the digital home of Bond there. However in the UK, it's anyone's guess, with ITVX being the online home earlier in the year.

If you don't want to wait for a new streaming service to announce itself as the new online home as James Bond or if, understandably, you're tired of them bouncing around different streaming services, I have a solution.

It's currently Black Friday and loads of the Bond movie box sets are on special offer, saving you loads of money and giving you a physical copy of the movies (most don't have the newest No Time To Die though).

Here is my favorite pick, and if you want other ways to enjoy Prime Video, there are loads of Black Friday Prime Video channel deals doo.