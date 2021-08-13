'Strictly Come Dancing' adds Adam Peaty and Judi Love to line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed two more contestants, confirming that Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and comedian Judi Love will be taking part in the upcoming competition. They'll be joining a star-studded line-up of soap stars, actors and presenters to dance it out to win the coveted glitterball trophy.

Adam Peaty is an Olympic, World, European, and Commonwealth British swimming champion, but he'll be swapping the swimming pool for the dancefloor as he joins Strictly.

Confirming the news in a statement, Adam said: "I think this will come as a surprise to a lot of people, but I’m so excited to finally share the news that I’ll be joining Strictly this year. I’m really looking forward to doing something totally different and challenging myself away from the pool. I’m hoping my competitive nature is going to compensate for my dancing abilities!"

Meanwhile, Judi Love will also be joining the line-up and said: "I think I am still in shock that I will be part of this amazing show. I’ve watched it for many years and admired the phenomenal abilities of these dancers and celebrities that have taken part and dedicated themselves to learning a new craft.

"I’m truly looking forward to pushing myself in something that I could have only dreamed of doing and now it’s actually coming true!! I can’t lie I’m soooo nervous but excited at the same time!!"

Judi has appeared on Loose Women, The Jonathan Ross Show, The Graham Norton Show, 8 Out Of 10 Cats does Countdown, Celebrity Juice, This Morning, and Good Morning Britain. She's also done stand-up throughout her career and is a BBC radio presenter.

Adam and Judi will join Tom Fletcher, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Robert Webb, Sara Davies, Rhys Stephenson, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn, Tilly Ramsay, AJ Odudu, Greg Wise, John Whaite and Nina Wadia in the upcoming competition.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC1 this autumn.