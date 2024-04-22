Suits: LA pilot casts three new guest stars including Emmy nominee

NBC Universal's Suits: LA will feature guest appearances from John Amos, Victoria Justice and Kevin Weisman.

Suits: LA is a spinoff from the hit USA Network drama, Suits. The new project (from the original Suits creator, Aaron Korsh) has gone to pilot and will expand the Suits universe after renewed interest in the show: if you somehow missed it, Suits became the show of the summer last year. topping Netflix viewing charts.

The new show takes us, unsurprisingly, to Los Angeles, where former federal prosecutor Ted Black (played by Heelz and Arrow star, Stephen Amell) has established Black Lane Law, a firm specializing in entertainment and criminal law.

News of the trio's casting in the series pilot comes from Deadline. Per their report, we know that Amos (Good Times, Roots) will be playing himself, as a client at the new firm who has a longstanding connection with Ted Black.

Meanwhile, Victoria Justice (Victorious, Perfect Pairing) is on hand as Dylan Pryor, a young movie star who is 'confident and ambitious'. Kevin Weisman is playing Lester Thompson, a 'smart and powerful man' who has just been charged with murder. Thompson is a man used to getting his own way, but he'll have to start listening to others to stay out of prison.

The full synopsis for Suits: LA reads: "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

"Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

In addition to Amell and our guest stars, the pilot also features Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Troy Winbush as guest star Kevin, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen, Ted's protege in the entertainment division.

The Suits: LA pilot episode does not have a release date at the time of writing. Production was originally scheduled to begin in late March.