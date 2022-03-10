Suranne Jones teases her 'uncomfortable' new drama about two sisters

Suranne Jones will star in a new three-part relationship drama for ITV called Maryland, which she has co-created.

Maryland sees two estranged sisters forced together again after a tragic event. We follow Manchester-born Becca (Suranne) and her sister Rosaline, who both have become wrapped up in their own lives and have grown distant over time. But, things soon take a devastating turn when the body of an older woman is discovered on Laxey Beach in the Isle of Man.

Teasing the plot, ITV says: “Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself….. Maryland. Confined on the island with each other, the sisters can’t escape the ripple effect of their mother’s secrets and lies.”

Suranne starred in hit drama series Vigil. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

Suranne, who will soon be seen in Gentleman Jack season 2, has revealed that she’s “excited” to be working alongside screenwriter Anne-Marie O'Connor on the project and dived deeper into the premise of the story.

"Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we 'label' each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles. We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own," says the Vigil star.

"I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I’m thrilled we get to do it over three wonderful hours and not as a 'side story'. Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can’t wait to take our audience along for the ride."

Filming on the three-part series will begin later this year and further casting details will be announced in due course.