TCL's latest Roku TVs are now available

One of the best values in televisions today is a Roku TV. And the easy leader in that space is TCL, whose latest 4K sets are finally available this month. It's worth noting that while pricing is pretty impressive across the board, TCL TVs almost certainly will be getting some sort of a discount at some point, too. So don't be surprised if you fairly quickly see things even less expensive than what we list here.

The TCL 5-Series — which for the first time is using a QLED panel with Quantum Dot technology — is available for purchase today, starting at less than $400 for 50 inches, and ranging up to 70 inches.

The 5-Series has up to 80 dimming zones (more is better ,but it also will vary depending on the size of the TV) to better allow the TV to control contrast and colors. It handles Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

By the numbers TCL 5-Series Roku TV 50 inches: $399.99

55 inches: $449.99

65 inches: $629.99

75 inches: $1,099.99 TCL 6-Series Roku TV 55 inches: $649.99

65 inches: $899.99

75 inches: $1,399.99

The new 6-Series sets — and for our money, this is where we'd start first — are available for preorder today and will ship later this month. The 55-inch model starts at $649.99, ranging up to $1,399.99 for the 75-inch model.

The 6-Series marks TCL's shift to mini-LED for this lineup, which means even better control over contrast and color, with up to 240 dimming zones. The 6-Series also has a cool little feature where cables can be routed through the legs, so you don't see them dangling behind the panel. That's nice touch.

The 6-Series also supports Dolby Vision for HDR and Dolby Atmos for audio. (The latter will require you to have an Atmos-enable speaker setup, though.)

The 6-Series also is TCL's first to spot THX Certified Game Mode for lower latency and a variable refresh rate.