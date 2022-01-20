Trending

'The Bay' fans battle with huge suspect list for Saif's murder

By published

'The Bay' season 3 has fans completely flummoxed so far!

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend in 'The Bay' season 3
Will Jenn manage to get any closer to finding Saif's killer? (Image credit: ITV/ Jed Knight/ Tall Story Pictures)

The Bay season 3 continued last night, but it seems that fans are still no closer to working out who might be responsible for the murder of Saif Rahman.

Although the full season was made available to binge on ITV Hub when the first episode arrived on Jan. 12, many fans are sticking around to watch the drama unfold weekly and they're still trying to figure out who this season's killer is.

*spoilers ahead for The Bay season 3*

Initially, it looked like all eyes were on Jordan Rooney; he was one of the boys that Molly said had had a go at her and Saif outside of a club in town. 

Plus, when Clarkie and Eddie went on a police raid to Rooney's flat, they found a baseball bat which could be the weapon used to inflict Saif's injuries.

However, this episode all but cleared him of any responsibility. Even though Jordan's on the books with the department and he clearly holds a grudge against the young boxer, it turned out Jordan was at a party in Preston the night Saif Rahman was murdered. Not only that, the bat didn't have any traces of DNA which matched Saif, meaning Morecambe CID was forced to let him go.

Nevertheless, that didn't mean there weren't plenty of other leads to go off! DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) learned that Molly, Saif's girlfriend, refused to share she'd had an argument with Saif the night he was murdered, and one of her friends (Erin, Jenn's partner's daughter) revealed that they might have been taking drugs that night, too.

Saif's phone and a trail of blood were found on the doorstep of the boxing gym he trained at, and Adnan's decision to tear down posters and messages dedicated to Saif at the end of the episode also makes him look somewhat guilty...

With so many twists and turns, clearly, crime drama fans were struggling to keep up, as lots of people chatting about the show were can't figure out who might be the chief suspect in this season's case! 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

With Jordan Rooney seemingly cleared of any charges (save for antagonizing Saif's brother Adnan after his alibi checked out), who will be our next suspect as Jenn's investigation continues? Will the team get any closer to finding Saif's killer?

The Bay continues next Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV. The full season is available to watch now on ITV Huband BritBox.