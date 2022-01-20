'The Bay' fans battle with huge suspect list for Saif's murder

The Bay season 3 continued last night, but it seems that fans are still no closer to working out who might be responsible for the murder of Saif Rahman.

Although the full season was made available to binge on ITV Hub when the first episode arrived on Jan. 12, many fans are sticking around to watch the drama unfold weekly and they're still trying to figure out who this season's killer is.

*spoilers ahead for The Bay season 3*

Initially, it looked like all eyes were on Jordan Rooney; he was one of the boys that Molly said had had a go at her and Saif outside of a club in town.

Plus, when Clarkie and Eddie went on a police raid to Rooney's flat, they found a baseball bat which could be the weapon used to inflict Saif's injuries.

However, this episode all but cleared him of any responsibility. Even though Jordan's on the books with the department and he clearly holds a grudge against the young boxer, it turned out Jordan was at a party in Preston the night Saif Rahman was murdered. Not only that, the bat didn't have any traces of DNA which matched Saif, meaning Morecambe CID was forced to let him go.

Nevertheless, that didn't mean there weren't plenty of other leads to go off! DS Jenn Townsend (Marsha Thomason) learned that Molly, Saif's girlfriend, refused to share she'd had an argument with Saif the night he was murdered, and one of her friends (Erin, Jenn's partner's daughter) revealed that they might have been taking drugs that night, too.

Saif's phone and a trail of blood were found on the doorstep of the boxing gym he trained at, and Adnan's decision to tear down posters and messages dedicated to Saif at the end of the episode also makes him look somewhat guilty...

With so many twists and turns, clearly, crime drama fans were struggling to keep up, as lots of people chatting about the show were can't figure out who might be the chief suspect in this season's case!

Amazing episode. You are such a fantastic actress. And so are all the others. 🙌🙌🙌🙌 #thebay still can’t call who’d done it though!!! BUT, will find out tomorrow. 😁January 19, 2022 See more

Ep 2 of #TheBay was high class acting, a packed plot with many possible outcomes and a gripping watch. So many suspects, and not enough brains by me to work it out! Eager for next week! Fave two in this @AndrewDowbiggin @_DanielRyan you two are so believable, you own the screen👍🏻January 19, 2022 See more

Loving #TheBay @ITV so far I have 7 suspects!! @_DanielRyanJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Well that was a drama filled episode, so many people could be guilty but I honestly don’t have a hunch yet. Anyone have any thoughts?#TheBay pic.twitter.com/cRBXKhhEYYJanuary 19, 2022 See more

The twists....the turns....so good I can't even guess who dunnit!!! I'm usually guessing by now! 😆 #TheBayJanuary 19, 2022 See more

With Jordan Rooney seemingly cleared of any charges (save for antagonizing Saif's brother Adnan after his alibi checked out), who will be our next suspect as Jenn's investigation continues? Will the team get any closer to finding Saif's killer?

The Bay continues next Wednesday at 9 pm on ITV. The full season is available to watch now on ITV Huband BritBox.