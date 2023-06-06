The British Soap Awards 2023: Fans have got a BIG request for Jane McDonald as she takes over from Philip Schofield

The British Soap Awards 2023 fans have got a big request for Jane McDonald after she stepped in to present the show at the last minute.

Jane took to the stage in style, taking over hosting duties from Philip Schofield, and revealed the gig was her "dream job".

Jane wowed the viewers! (Image credit: ITV)

In her floor-length sparkly gown, Jane wowed the audience at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, and the viewers at home.

And she even thrilled a starstruck Ross Adams - AKA Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks - when she sat herself on his lap to introduce an award.

Viewers want the same thing from Jane! (Image credit: ITV)

Soap fan Jane seemed the perfect choice to replace Philip Schofield and the viewers all loved her contribution to the show.

"Icon," one fan wrote, while another added: "What an absolute QUEEN."

"She's an absolute treasure," said another smitten viewer.

Jane McDonald can’t put a foot wrong she’s an absolute treasure #britishsoapawards2023June 6, 2023 See more

I love Jane McDonald. Icon.June 6, 2023 See more

How do I get Jane McDonald to adopt me?? I just LOVE her 😍😍 what an absolute QUEEN 👸🏽June 6, 2023 See more

The viewers weren't stopping there, though.

Because many of them had a special request for Jane, who is one of Yorkshire's finest entertainers.

Jane's an "absolute queen" according to fans! (Image credit: ITV)

Jane's known for her beautiful singing voice and her role on the panel on Loose Women.

But since smashing at the British Soap Awards it seems she's now so popular that the viewers have got a message for her - and telly bosses.

They want Jane McDonald to be the new presenter on This Morning!

"Please can Jane McDonald host #ThisMorning too?" asked one viewer, while another pointed out that her being "natural, genuine and professional" meant she was the perfect person to take on the show.

Please can Jane McDonald host #ThisMorning too? #BritishSoapAwards2023June 6, 2023 See more

#britishsoapawards2023 @ITV Jane Mcdonald is a great presenter. Natural, genuine and professional. Let her present more shows. Maybe @thismorning.June 6, 2023 See more

Get Jane Mcdonald to host @thismorning from Sept Live from Leeds! Comfy chair + brew + having a lighthearted gossip with celebs… in fact they could do her own show in Paul OGrady’s old afternoon slot… makes sense! #BritishSoapAwards #SoapAwards #Corrie #Emmerdale #EastendersJune 6, 2023 See more

One fan even suggested Jane could present the show from Leeds in a comfy chair with a brew.

Sounds perfect to us!

And one viewer thought This Morning wasn't enough for Jane.

"Can Jane McDonald present Dancing on Ice please?" the viewer wrote.

Can Jane McDonald present Dancing on Ice please? Imagine the glam, the jokes and a little number on the ice. IT MAKES SENSE #britishsoapawards2023 pic.twitter.com/dz5hE6XW6QJune 6, 2023 See more

Could Jane be the new This Morning presenter? We'll have to wait and see!