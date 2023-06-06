The British Soap Awards 2023: Fans have got a BIG request for Jane McDonald as she takes over from Philip Schofield

By Kerry Barrett
published

The British Soap Awards 2023 viewers all want the same thing from the presenter

The British Soap Awards 2023 logo
(Image credit: ITV)

The British Soap Awards 2023 fans have got a big request for Jane McDonald after she stepped in to present the show at the last minute.

Jane took to the stage in style, taking over hosting duties from Philip Schofield, and revealed the gig was her "dream job". 

Jane McDonald presents the British Soap Awards

Jane wowed the viewers! (Image credit: ITV)

In her floor-length sparkly gown, Jane wowed the audience at the Lowry Theatre in Manchester, and the viewers at home.

And she even thrilled a starstruck Ross Adams - AKA Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks - when she sat herself on his lap to introduce an award.

Jane McDonald

Viewers want the same thing from Jane! (Image credit: ITV)

Soap fan Jane seemed the perfect choice to replace Philip Schofield and the viewers all loved her contribution to the show.

"Icon," one fan wrote, while another added: "What an absolute QUEEN."

"She's an absolute treasure," said another smitten viewer.

See more
See more
See more

The viewers weren't stopping there, though.  

Because many of them had a special request for Jane, who is one of Yorkshire's finest entertainers.

Jane McDonald

Jane's an "absolute queen" according to fans! (Image credit: ITV)

Jane's known for her beautiful singing voice and her role on the panel on Loose Women.

But since smashing at the British Soap Awards it seems she's now so popular that the viewers have got a message for her - and telly bosses.

They want Jane McDonald to be the new presenter on This Morning!

"Please can Jane McDonald host #ThisMorning too?" asked one viewer, while another pointed out that her being "natural, genuine and professional" meant she was the perfect person to take on the show.

See more
See more
See more

One fan even suggested Jane could present the show from Leeds in a comfy chair with a brew. 

Sounds perfect to us! 

And one viewer thought This Morning wasn't enough for Jane.

"Can Jane McDonald present Dancing on Ice please?" the viewer wrote.

See more

Could Jane be the new This Morning presenter? We'll have to wait and see! 

Kerry Barrett
Kerry Barrett
Freelance writer

Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing. 

She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.

Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2. 