'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' continues to top streaming rankings

Looks like there's no taking these boys down. The Nielsen numbers are in, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier remains at the top of the charts. These numbers do come with a small grain of salt, as Nielsen only reports numbers streamed on televisions in the US. But it's still a win for Disney+ that backs up the reported claims of the premiere hype at the beginning of the season.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier saw a couple rough episodes in the middle of its run, but that's the price you pay when you've created a six hour film vs. a six episode season. The frustration has been pretty wide spoken among fans, but that's still not stopping folks from tuning in every week!

Here's the Neilsen Top 10 for Streaming Original Series:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+), 628 million minutes viewed

The Irregulars (Netflix), 424 million

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix), 390 million

Who Killed Sara? (Netflix), 363 million

The Crown (Netflix), 327 million

Country Comfort (Netflix), 253 million

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Netflix), 237 million

The One (Netflix), 217 million

Longmire (Netflix), 200 million

Solar Opposites (Hulu), 196 million

Note: The above is for steaming March 22-28.

The Hollywood Reporter also notes that this is the first time Hulu's been able to crack the Original Series Neilsen code with their smash-hit Solar Opposites (which is exceptional and you should definitely be watching). Below are the additional Neilsen categories and rankings.

Acquired Series:

NCIS (Netflix)

(Netflix) Criminal Minds (Netflix)

(Netflix) Grey's Anatomy (Netflix)

(Netflix) Cocomelon (Netflix)

(Netflix) Heartland (Netflix)

(Netflix) Schitt's Creek (Netflix)

(Netflix) Gilmore Girls (Netflix)

(Netflix) Supernatural (Netflix)

(Netflix) Good Girls (Netflix)

(Netflix) Henry Danger (Netflix)

Alright, Netflix. Calm down.

Movies: