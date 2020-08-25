The full 'Enola Holmes' trailer shows that Sherlock isn't the only brain in the bunch

The full Enola Holmes trailer proves something: We've been spoiled by recent generations of Sherlock Holmes. Spoiled by the brilliance of Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch, each playing the famed detective in his own way. Spoiled by the cast of supporting characters with the likes of Jude Law and Martin Freeman, plus Stephen Fry and Andrew Scott.

And it very much appears that we're going to continued to be blessed by the new generation, with Millie Bobbie Brown taking the lead as Sherlock and Mycroft's younger sister, Enola.

Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Enola Holmes, which premieres on Sept. 23.

The gist: Their mother has gone missing, and it's up to Enola to find her.

Here's the full synopsis from Netflix:

England, 1884 — a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history. Based on the beloved book series by Nancy Springer, ENOLA HOLMES is a dynamic new mystery-adventure that introduces the world’s greatest detective to his fiercest competition yet: his teenage sister. The game is afoot.