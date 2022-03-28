The Full Monty is getting a TV series... check out how they look now!

Disney Plus has announced that filming has begun for a new TV show based on the 1997 iconic British movie, The Full Monty.

Almost twenty-five years on from the BAFTA-winning comedy film, the series will follow the original band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors.

The series will explore the brighter, sillier and more humane way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

How the gang look today! (Image credit: Disney Plus )

The Disney Plus series will be made up of eight hour-long episodes and will see the original cast reprise their roles including Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as Gaz, Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as Dave and Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as Jean.

The new TV series will follow the same group of friends as the iconic British movie. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Also returning are Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as Guy, Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as Horse, Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as Lomper, Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as Nathan and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as Gerald.

The series will also introduce a whole new cast of children and grandchildren of the returning characters.

It has also been announced that the UK Original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the U.S.

The Full Monty men have been reunited 25 years on. (Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Simon Beaufoy, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer commented: “We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again — now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on to see what life in Sheffield is like twenty-five years on.”

Lee Mason, Director of Scripted Content EMEA, Disney added: “Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them.

"We’re delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+ to catch up with these iconic characters and what they’ve been up to since we last saw them on stage in all their glory, and we can’t wait to introduce a host of exciting new faces and characters.”

The original film The Full Monty is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.