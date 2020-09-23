The full trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is here, and it's powerful

The full trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is here. And, frankly, it had me at "Aaron Sorkin courtroom drama."

Then there's the story itself — born from the protests of the Vietnam War at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Much of it echoes what we're seeing today, some 50 years later.

Here's the official line:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Then there's the cast. Sascha Baron Cohen. Eddie Redmaybe. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jeremy Strong. Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Thomas Middleditch. Fank Langella. William Hurt. Michael Keaton. Mark Rylance.

Then there's the fact that it will be on Netflix on Oct. 16. No having to muck about with the safety of theaters.

In other words, sign me up.