The full trailer for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' is here, and it's powerful

The whole world is watching.

The full trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 is here. And, frankly, it had me at "Aaron Sorkin courtroom drama." 

Then there's the story itself — born from the protests of the Vietnam War at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Much of it echoes what we're seeing today, some 50 years later.

Here's the official line:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. 

Then there's the cast. Sascha Baron Cohen. Eddie Redmaybe. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Jeremy Strong. Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Thomas Middleditch. Fank Langella. William Hurt. Michael Keaton. Mark Rylance.

Then there's the fact that it will be on Netflix on Oct. 16. No having to muck about with the safety of theaters.

In other words, sign me up.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Danny Flaherty as John Froines, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Danny Flaherty as John Froines, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Writer and director Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Writer and director Aaron Sorkin in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Jeremy Strong in Trial of the Chicago 7.

Jeremy Strong in Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Joseph Gordon Levitt as Richard Schultz in The Trial of the Chicago 7

Joseph Gordon Levitt as Richard Schultz in The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Image credit: Netflix)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in Trial of the Chicago 7.

Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin in Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7. (Image credit: Netflix)
Frank Langella in "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Frank Langella in "The Trial of the Chicago 7." (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)