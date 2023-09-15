The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis HELPS the Abbotts in their war against Tucker?

Lately on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) seems to have a lot of time on her hands. Having managed to avoid a lengthy prison sentence and with her job offer to work at S.N.A. Media gone after Victor’s (Eric Braeden) corporate shakeup, she’s been left with idle hands.

That’s not great news for Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), as their mother seems primed and ready to meddle in their personal lives despite their objections. Daniel in particular should worry about his mom going into her bag of tricks to help him reunite with Heather (Vail Bloom), even though he’s currently in a relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil).

Well thanks to Tucker (Trevor St. John), Phyllis may soon find herself back in the Genoa City business world. During the week of September 18, Tucker goes to Phyllis with a job offer to help him. Based on the following preview clip though, he’s sparse with the details and reluctant to share what company he needs her unique assistance with.

Given Tucker pretty much declared war on the Abbotts and shared with Audra (Zuleyka Silver) his desire to take Jabot, we’re left to assume that Tucker needs Phyllis’ tech skills to help him go after the business. Whether he’ll eventually cave and share with Phyllis right away that the company in question is Jabot, we can’t say.

However, the more pressing question that comes to mind is, "Why Phyllis would work for a man who recently tried to blackmail her?"

Considering we don’t think Tucker has any information to hold over Phyllis at this point and time, we can only think there’s a possibility he’ll offer her a hefty payday. It better be a huge salary offer on the table, as Summer and Daniel would certainly not understand their mom working with Tucker otherwise (honestly, her children may think no amount of money is worth tangling with him).

With all of that said, let’s say Phyllis takes the job and soon discovers that Tucker is going after Jabot. Will she actively assist him in doing that?

On one hand, Phyllis was fired from Marchetti, a division of Jabot, and she was effectively dumbed by Jack (Peter Bergman) for Diane (Susan Walters). Plus, Kyle (Michael Mealor) separated from her daughter and has been involved with Audra. She has a list of motives to work with Tucker, but we tend to believe she’ll go in the opposite direction.

Phyllis claimed she’s on a quest to be this new and improved version of herself and wants to prove that to her kids and Genoa City. After all that she put the Abbotts and Diane through faking her own death, she could think she owes them a gesture of apology. So, she could find out what Tucker is planning and leak that information to the Abbotts, likely Jack.

There’s also the possibility that Phyllis finds out what Tucker is up to and decides to serve as a mole of sorts for the Abbotts. She could expose what she knows about his plans to Jack and agree to continue working with Tucker only to sabotage him. All in an effort to give the Abbotts a leg up in keeping Jabot out of Tucker’s hands.

Whatever Phyllis decides to do with Tucker in terms of partnering up, we’ll be paying close attention. Considering his level of anger with the Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack, and his habit of lashing out when he feels wronged, the Abbotts could use any help they can get in the coming weeks.