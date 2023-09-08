The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor steps back into top spot at Newman?

Another day, another corporate reshuffling in The Young and the Restless. As has been the case for a few weeks now, we of course are talking about another shakeup to the executive team leading Newman Enterprises and its divisions.

Now fans will recall that during the week of August 28, Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to completely stun his family when he named Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) the CEO of Newman Media. No one was more surprised by the decision than Adam (Mark Grossman) who felt he was the most deserving of the position and realized his being passed over for the role meant he was unemployed. (He’s on a dangerous quest for revenge as a result, so Victor better watch his back).

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With Nikki sliding into her new job, Victor hoped that Nick (Joshua Morrow) would become the new co-CEO of Newman Enterprises, working alongside his sister. Well, based on the promo video for next week’s episodes, Nick is again leaning toward leaving the family company. Immediately, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) thinks that Nate (Sean Dominic) is the obvious choice to be the new co-CEO with Nick not wanting the role, but Victor makes it clear that it won’t happen.

Next week #yr preview https://t.co/DtZxPSB2hTSeptember 7, 2023 See more

Considering Victor is running out of options to fill the position and he’s adamant that only a Newman takes the top seat, the most logical thing for Victor to do is to go back to work at the company he started. That’s right, it’s time for The Mustache to reclaim his chair, and maybe even his office and spot on the wall for his portrait.

It just makes sense for him to be the new co-CEO. He’s honestly been calling the big shots for the business for a while now. Victoria may technically be running the day-to-day of Newman Enterprises, but Victor has had the final say when it comes to the executive board, acquisitions and mergers. That’s often frustrated Victoria, but her father hasn’t really cared determined to run his company the way he sees fit.

Having said all that, if Victor does actually tell his daughter that he plans to officially step back into the fold, it doesn’t take a psychic to predict that Victoria will be outraged. She already feels that her father undermines her role at the company when he unilaterally makes decisions for Newman Enterprises without consulting her. That feeling is not likely to improve when she has to work with him on a daily.

Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Speaking of office, let's revisit that notion of him reclaiming the space currently occupied by Victoria. We have to wonder if he’ll want her to move to another office, taking her portrait with her, or he’s willing to share. Or perhaps he’ll be kind and take Nikki’s former space instead.

Regardless of what happens, we’ll be following along.