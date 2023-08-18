The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea’s exit opens door for Billy and Victoria?

Relationships in The Young and the Restless hardly last forever. Even with the show’s iconic romance of Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), the pair has broken up and gotten back together several times through the decades with various other relationships between them. Although, we hope their marriage this time lasts for the long haul.

Another infamous couple in the history of the soap has been Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle). When the pair first met, Billy was an impulsive and thrill-seeking playboy from the Abbott family and Victoria was the at-times rigid Newman heiress desperate to prove herself in business to Victor.

While they readily didn’t make sense on paper, they somehow proved to be the great loves of each other’s lives. Like her parents, Victoria and Billy have broken up a few times over the years but have usually managed to find their way back to each other.

Jason Thompson and Amelia Heinle, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now we’ll admit, their latest stint apart has lasted longer than we could have envisioned, which left the door open for Billy to date Lily (Christel Khalil) and now Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). For Victoria’s part, she found herself in the clutches of the master manipulator Ashland Locke (Robert Newman) and now she finds herself dating Nate (Sean Dominic), which seems to be a romance destined to fail given his own manipulative ambition.

With all that said, it would appear Young and the Restless is laying the foundation for Billy and Victoria to reunite, especially with it looking like Chelsea is heading out of town.

In the episode airing on August 18, Connor (Judah Mackey) stuns Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman) when he runs away. When the parents finally catch up with Connor, he informs them he no longer wants to live in Genoa City or go to school at Walnut Grove Academy. Instead, he wants to go be with his Grandma Anita (Catherine Bach).

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Thurs🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸 #yr50Poor Connor The End pic.twitter.com/JqMDmeCBhJAugust 17, 2023 See more

Considering the problems Connor has been having in town, it’s likely for Chelsea and Adam to agree to their son’s request. Additionally, it would make sense for Chelsea to escort their son out of Genoa City and get him settled considering Anita is her mother.

Behind the scenes, Chelsea portrayer Egan recently gave birth to a child on July 14. It’s probable that she’s been on maternity leave and won’t be in a number of episodes, so Connor’s storyline provides the perfect chance to take the Chelsea character off the soap canvas.

Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In Chelsea’s absence, now is a great time to push Billy toward the woman he once saw as his true love. Victoria’s love life is centered around Nate at the moment, but given she increasingly has concerns about his honesty and loyalty, that relationship appears to be doomed. We actually could see Billy being the one to aid Nate in his downfall with the Newmans.

One thing is for certain, with autumn likely to bring some romantic shakeups in Genoa City, we’ll be paying close attention.