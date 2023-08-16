The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam tragedy SHAKES things up?

Adam (Mark Grossman) has always been a bit of an outsider on The Young and the Restless. While Victor (Eric Braeden), and at times Nick (Joshua Morrow), have tried to embrace him in the Newman fold, the same can’t be said for the rest of the powerful family, especially Victoria (Amelia Heinle) who considers him to be public enemy number one.

Then outside of the Newman clan, Adam has certainly garnered a reputation that hasn’t earned him many friends, but over the years, he’s managed to find a place in the hearts of Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Sharon (Sharon Case) and Sally (Courtney Hope).

Unfortunately, he’s recently caused damage to all those relationships in some form or fashion. He chose Sally over Chelsea, he keeps budding heads with Sharon over Adustus matters and Sally opted to be with Nick instead of him — although, we suspect Sally will wind up back with Adam sooner or later.

Courtney Hope as Sally in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

With all that said, Adam is running thin on allies these days and yet, he doesn’t seem to care that the only person in his corner is his father. As seen in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 16, with Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) urging Victor to cut Adam off after his latest blackmail plot of Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to get Newman Media, the father/son relationship is hanging by a thread.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Tues🇨🇦Wed🇺🇸#yr50 pic.twitter.com/w5KvDmh5IdAugust 15, 2023 See more

Although Victor claims to understand the frustrations of his daughter and wife, he clearly feels like he can’t just turn his back on Adam. But Adam continues to test Victor as his father and as his boss, regardless of Victor’s countless warnings. It’s starting to look as if Adam will go from the role of black sheep to lone wolf, isolated from his family and kicked out of the Newman businesses.

However, in true soap opera fashion, what if tragedy strikes in Genoa City that helps shake up Adam’s outlook on life and causes his family to give him another second chance?

For example, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario in which Adam finds himself in a life-threatening car crash that causes him to realize the value of needing a village and reassessing how he’s treated people.

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Or taking it a step further, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Adam could get into a car accident, slip into a coma and wake up with amnesia. An injured Adam would certainly reinforce Victor’s need not to give up on his son, and an Adam with a new personality could even win over his family members and garner their sympathy and trust. Although we’d stand to venture in saying, should this happen, once Adam regains his memory he’ll certainly manipulate the situation for his benefit.

Perhaps a tragedy falls on the Newman family that doesn’t impact Adam directly at all, but Victor instead. For weeks now, Victor has talked about Adam’s behavior stemming from his rocky relationship with the Newman patriarch.

Victor has professed how much he’s tried to make up for not being as present in Adam’s childhood (which was largely due to Adam’s mom), but Adam has seemed content to go head to head with his father at every turn. Could an ailing Victor make Adam realize he needs to let go of his animosity toward his dad and embrace the only family he has left instead of pushing The Mustache and the Newman clan away?

Eric Braeden as Victor in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up Connor (Judah Mackey). From time to time Adam’s son has exhibited some "disturbing" behavior that at times makes Adam nervous that his child is just like him. Is it possible that Connor gets involved in something or something happens to him that sets off alarm whistles for Adam and serve as a wake-up call? We definitely can’t rule that out.

Either way, having watched our fair share of soaps, we think a big event is soon to strike in Adam’s orbit that either shakes up his perspective or garners him an ally.