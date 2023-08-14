The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick becomes JEALOUS over Sally?

As The Young and the Restless historians know, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) have had quite the rollercoaster relationship as brothers. Aside from their vastly different personalities and Adam feeling like the outsider of the Newman clan, the two always seem to bump heads due to their overlap in romantic partners.

Over the years, the two have locked horns over Sharon (Sharon Case), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sage (Kelly Sullivan), the latter of which led to a battle over Christian (Adam’s biological son but Nick’s legally adoptive child). The Newman siblings’ latest battle over love of course surrounds Sally (Courtney Hope).

Courtney Hope as Sally in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Doing a brief recap of the Nick, Sally and Adam love triangle, Adam and Sally fell in love first, then upon the two ending, she gravitated towards Nick. However, she found out that she was pregnant with Adam’s baby, and he desperately tried to win her back. Sally opted to stay with Nick, and the duo have been in a relationship ever since. As Sally lost the baby and blamed Adam, she put distance between her and her ex thinking they no longer have a connection tying them together.

Well, in recent weeks, Sally has found herself in a few one-on-one conversations with Adam that are becoming increasingly more friendly. Considering Adam is still madly in love with Sally and doesn’t believe she loves Nick, her friendly chats are bound to further convince Adam that he and Sally are meant to be together. We should also mention that Adam emphasized this point in a conversation with Sharon in the episode that aired on August 4.

#yr🇨🇦spoiler Thu🇨🇦Fri🇺🇸 #yr50#Shadam pt 2 pic.twitter.com/3ZgIMDXb5iAugust 3, 2023 See more

Then comes the week of August 14, and Sally shows up at Adam’s new home with a housewarming gift. He’s initially taken aback by her unannounced visit, but that’s not to say he doesn’t welcome the chance to see her.

Now as viewers have noticed, Nick wasn’t in the episodes the week of August 7, but he’s set to return also the week of August 14. What are the odds that he goes to Adam’s place shortly after arriving back in Genoa City and catches his brother and girlfriend chatting? We’d say the odds are relatively high.

Nick is bound to be furious with Adam and want to confront him if Sharon shared with Nick that his brother’s obsession over Newman Media has returned. Furthermore, that Adam has been suspiciously talking with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

On the off chance that Nick doesn’t catch Sally at Adam’s during her visit, it’s only a matter of time before Nick notices the two getting closer. We wouldn’t be surprised if Adam purposefully dropped hints that his connection is growing with Sally just to stir up trouble. Nick may grow jealous and express his insecurities to Sally, which likely wouldn’t be that attractive.

We have to say, if Adam and Sally do get closer or if he does sabotage his brother’s relationship, we’ll actually support the Adustus CEO. We’re not convinced Sally truly is in love with the older Newman. Plus, it seems like a Nick and Sharon reunion is on the horizon anyway.