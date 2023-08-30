The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam leaks McCall secret in REVENGE plot?

Many avid watchers of The Young and the Restless could have predicted that when Victor (Eric Braeden) decided to combine S.N.A. Media and Newman Media, that Adam (Mark Grossman) would likely not be left in charge of the newly formed company when the dust settled.

For months now, Adam has harped on the point that Newman Media was his company before Victoria swooped in and took it from him. Furthermore, from making demands of his father to stooping to blackmail, Adam has made it no secret that he’s willing to do anything to get his company back and again lead it as CEO.

Once Victor greenlit the S.N.A. and Newman Media merger, Adam assumed he had a legitimate shot of running things. The youngest Newman son made this assumption despite the fact that Victor has reprimanded him several times recently for his behavior and even cautioned Adam that he was on thin ice.

Melody Thomas Scott and Eric Braeden as Nikki and Victor in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Well, by the end of the week of August 28, it looks like Victor will name Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) as the new CEO of Newman Media. While the decision isn’t shocking to us as we predicted that this would be the case, it’s sure to surprise nearly everyone involved in the family business, Nikki included.

However, no one will probably be more stunned by Victor’s decision than Adam. Actually, let’s go beyond stunned and say Adam is likely to be enraged, and an enraged Adam can be quite dangerous. Especially, considering Adam has faced a series of losses lately. In addition to being ousted from Newman Media the first time, Sally (Courtney Hope) chose Nick (Joshua Morrow) over him and Connor (Judah Mackey) just left town to go to school elsewhere.

With all that said, we anticipate Adam will go on a revenge tour and burn whatever bridges he can. What better way to kick off his tour than by leaking the infamous McCall Unlimited secret?

Trevor St. John and Zuleyka Silver as as Tucker and Audra in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Although the cover-up scandal of McCall Unlimited hiding the fact that a musician was having inappropriate relationships with underage girls occurred before Victor acquired the company, Adam could certainly spin the story to do maximum damage to the Newman brand. It wouldn’t look great to the press that Victor discovered this information and decided to keep Audra (Zuleyka Silver) employed with Newman Media despite her complicit involvement in the cover-up.

Plus, could you imagine the headache Nikki would have fixing this public relations nightmare as the new CEO in charge? Dealing with that kind of trouble in her first days or weeks in her new position certainly wouldn’t be that glamorous.

We should also mention that if our prediction rings true about Adam leaking the McCall secret, it would most assuredly impact Genoa City residents beyond Audra and the Newman family. Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) hands also aren’t clean as it pertains to the scandal, and that becoming public knowledge could tank Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) new business before it really gets off the ground.

Mark Grossman as Adam in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Plus, we imagine Devon (Bryton James) would again be disappointed in his biological father. Although Jack (Peter Bergman) would probably be watching the fallout from Tucker’s secret with a sizeable grin plastered across his face.

While we wait to see all that happens in the aftermath of Victor’s CEO decision, including whether or not Sharon (Sharon Case) goes through with legally trying to take back Kirsten Incorporated and forgo the merger, we’ll be paying close attention to Adam as we anticipate him being the walking dynamite of Genoa City very soon.